Robust Cybersecurity Solutions Are Needed to Stifle New Threats

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cybersecurity industry has changed dramatically in recent years. A large portion of that change comes from the development of new innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, social media and more. However, products that rely on such technologies are more prone to an online attack. An example from last year that illustrates how complicated the current cybersecurity landscape has become is the hack on FireEye, one of the world's most famous cybersecurity firms. FireEye CEO, Kevin Mandia, explained that the hackers stole sensitive hacking tools that the company uses to detect weaknesses in customers' computer networks. The hackers are the same Russian group that hacked the White and State department a few years ago, according to a report by the Washington post. Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF), Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS)

More recently, a hack by China exploited similar flaws in the existing system, and the extent of the damage to American interests from the hacks is still unclear. Microsoft explained recently that the hack, which it has attributed to China, has revealed a vulnerability. According to a report by the NY Times, as Microsoft releases new "patches" to close the holes in its system, that code is being reverse-engineered by criminal groups and exploited to launch rapid ransomware attacks on corporations, industry executives said. "When not one but two cyberhacks have gone undetected by the federal government in such a short period of time, it's hard to say that we don't have a problem," said Representative Mike Gallagher, Republican of Wisconsin and a co-chairman of a congressionally mandated cyberspace commission. "The system is blinking red."

Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF) announced yesterday breaking news regarding the, "the addition of Molly Falconer de Ramel to its board of directors.

With 20 years of extensive experience advising leading North American executives, Molly will provide guidance to the Company in delivering successful relationship building to its clients. Having worked with major clients that comprise large organizations within the financial sector such as the Bank of America, Blackstone, Citi, Citi PB, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and UBS, Molly is equipped to assist Plurilock in establishing and maintaining strong partnerships and communications with the Company's clients and key partners.

Molly is currently the Chief Executive Officer of a well-recognized executive coaching firm, Periwinkle LLC, which specializes in developing effective communication skills at companies in order to help them externally market their brand to a wider audience, and internally connect concisely and authentically with their teams. Prior to working as a consultant, Molly has worked as a news anchor and a reporter at Fox News Channel, where she produced live reports covering financial markets such as the NYSE and NASDAQ.

Molly is a recipient of the prestigious John Harvard Scholar Award at Harvard University for which she graduated Magna Cum Laude.

'The appointment of Molly Falconer de Ramel as a director will bolster our capability in marketing our brand more effectively to our growing base of leading financial services customers,' said Robert Kiesman, Chairman of Plurilock Security. 'Molly brings a successful 20-year track record of working with companies in the financial services sector in the United States, which will assist us greatly as we look to target large enterprises in need of advanced cybersecurity infrastructure. We are delighted that Molly is joining our team and we look forward to continuing to attract top-tier talent of her calibre to our growing company.'

Plurilock has granted Ms. Falconer de Ramel an option to acquire 300,000 common shares with an exercise price of C$0.67 per share, for five years. The options vest over a three-year period."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Plurilock Security Inc., recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOMjhVdzQpw&ab_channel=FinancialBuzzMedia

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) announced back in November that it has been named the winner of the "Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year" award in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today. "Proofpoint is a pioneering leader in the cybersecurity industry and their continued commitment to innovation and breakthrough detection and protection techniques are unparalleled," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "We fully anticipate that business email compromise (BEC) and other enterprise email threats will continue to increase in volume and complexity, and we are pleased to see Proofpoint tackle this challenge head-on with an extremely powerful and targeted platform to keep email communications flowing. Congratulations to Proofpoint on their continued success and well-deserved 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award."

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) announced last year that it has acquired Symphonic Software, a leader in dynamic authorization for protecting APIs, data, apps and resources through identity. Dynamic authorization gives IT teams ultimate flexibility to control what users can see and do, enabling enterprises to more easily prevent fraud, improve cybersecurity, and comply with regulations. "With increasing data privacy regulations, users are demanding that enterprises give them better digital experiences with more transparency and control," said Andre Durand, CEO and Founder of Ping Identity. "The acquisition of Symphonic accelerates our vision for enterprises to not only maintain security and compliance with confidence, but to easily deliver personalized, trustworthy experiences."

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) reported earlier in December that it has been chosen by NHS National Services Scotland, the publicly funded healthcare service in Scotland to secure and streamline the management of its public cloud data, and provide complete threat prevention for vital public services such as Scotland's 'Test & Protect' and vaccine management services. "Check Point's CloudGuard has been key in enabling us to add new cloud workloads and services without needing to constantly review or deploy new security infrastructure. This means we can focus on the critical public-facing tasks where we can add real value, such as developing and running Scotland's 'Test & Protect' services," said Deryck Mitchelson, Chief Information Security Officer, NHS Scotland. "Right now we are building our vaccination management systems, and our cloud-first approach gives us the agility and scalability we need to roll it out nationally while being sure that data and services are secured."

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. Earlier in November the Company announced that Armor, a global provider of cybersecurity software that protects workloads in public, hybrid and private cloud environments, is integrating the Qualys CloudView app, which includes Cloud Inventory and Cloud Security Assessment, into Armor Anywhere, an industry-leading cloud security platform. "The Qualys Cloud Platform is highly scalable and easily integrates with Armor's security and compliance platform," said Mark Woodward, CEO of Armor. The addition of Qualys CloudView allows us to further accelerate compliance outcomes and protect customers from intentional and accidental risks in their public clouds."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For plurilock security inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com