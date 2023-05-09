Robust Growth Predicted for Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, Worth $5 Billion by 2028, Research Report - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the healthcare fraud analytics market will grow at a CAGR of 20.45% during 2022-2028.

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market

Healthcare fraud analytics is highly competitive, with many players vying for a market share. Major players in the market include IBM, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Optum, SAS Institute, Verisk Analytics, and Wipro. These companies offer a variety of fraud analytics solutions, including data mining, predictive analytics, and ML technologies to identify, detect, and prevent fraud.

Data mining is one of healthcare organizations' most popular fraud analytics tools. Data mining uses algorithms to analyze large datasets to detect suspicious activity. Predictive analytics uses predictive modeling techniques to identify patterns in the data that may indicate fraudulent activity. ML is used to train algorithms to recognize patterns and detect fraud.

One of the biggest trends in the healthcare fraud analytics market is the increasing use of AI and ML technologies. AI and ML technologies are used to automate the process of fraud detection and prevention. They enable healthcare organizations to process large volumes of data quickly and accurately, reducing the costs associated with manual fraud detection and prevention.

North America is expected to dominate the global healthcare fraud analytics market due to the presence of major healthcare fraud analytics players and government initiatives to prevent healthcare fraud. The APAC industry is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the growing adoption of healthcare fraud analytics solutions and services by emerging countries such as India and China.

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 5.03 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.65 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 20.45 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 MARKET Segmentation Solution Type, Delivery Mode, Application, End-user, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics · Increase in Healthcare Fraudulent Activities · Increasing Number of Patients Benefiting from Healthcare Insurance · Rising Number of Pharmacy Claims-related Frauds

Market Trends & Drivers

Increasing Healthcare Fraudulent Activities

Healthcare fraud has been an ongoing problem in the healthcare industry for a long time. The increase in healthcare costs, the rise in technological advances, and a greater reliance on electronic data have all contributed to an increase in healthcare fraud. The healthcare fraud analytics market helps combat this issue by identifying fraudulent activities and helping organizations take proactive measures to prevent future fraud. Healthcare fraud analytics uses various analytic techniques to analyze large datasets and detect suspicious behavior patterns. These techniques can detect billing and coding errors, improper payments, and other forms of fraud. Healthcare fraud analytics also helps organizations identify trends in healthcare fraud and proactively address areas of risk. The increasing prevalence of healthcare fraud is driving the demand for healthcare fraud analytics solutions. Organizations increasingly invest in healthcare fraud analytics solutions to detect and prevent fraudulent activities and protect their financial and reputational interests.

The Increasing Number of Pharmacy Claims-Related Frauds

With the growth of the healthcare industry, fraud & abuse have become increasingly serious problems. Fraudsters are taking advantage of the complexity of the healthcare system and the lack of oversight to commit fraud. As a result, healthcare organizations are facing increasing pressure to protect their finances from fraudulent activities. The healthcare fraud analytics market is growing as healthcare organizations begin recognizing the need for advanced analytics solutions to detect and prevent fraud. Healthcare analytics solutions are used to identify suspicious transactions and activities that could indicate fraudulent behavior. These solutions help detect and prevent fraud by providing insights into fraud patterns, allowing organizations to take corrective action.

Key Insights

Technological advances in healthcare product development are key to achieving high sales growth.

Data sources such as claims, billing, and patient records are increasingly used to power fraud analytics solutions. Healthcare fraud analytics solutions must be tailored to the organization's specific needs to be effective.

The rising preference for healthcare fraud analytics with ML and AI is the key driving factor of the global healthcare fraud analytics market.

Based on geography, North America dominates the global healthcare fraud analytics market, followed by Europe , APAC, Latin America , and the Middle East & Africa .

dominates the global healthcare fraud analytics market, followed by , APAC, , and the & . Arizton predicted North America could witness the highest growth over the forecast period, growing at a 23.39% CAGR.

Key Company Profiles

IBM

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Optum

SAS Institute

Verisk Analytics

Wipro

Alivia Analytics

CGI

Codoxo

Conduent

COTIVITI

FraudLens

FRISS

Healthcare Fraud Shield

Northrop Grumman Corporation

OSP

Qlarant

Qualetics Data Machines

Sharecare

Market Segmentation

Solution Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Delivery Mode

On-premises

Cloud-based

Application

Medical Provider Fraud

Patient Fraud

Prescription Fraud

General Healthcare Fraud

End-user

Public Health Insurance Companies

Private Health Insurance Companies

Third-party Service Providers

Others

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

