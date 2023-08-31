Robust Growth Projected for Global Blood Culture Tests Market to 2028, Fueled by Increasing Sepsis Cases and High Demand for Rapid Diagnostics

The "Global Blood Culture Tests Market by Method (Conventional, Automated), Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technology (Culture, Molecular, Proteomics), Application (Bacteremia, Fungemia), End User (Hospitals, Reference Labs) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global blood culture tests market is projected to witness remarkable growth, reaching USD 7.6 billion by 2028 from USD 5.2 billion in 2023, at a robust CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • Increasing Number of Sepsis Patients and Rising Cost of Treatment
  • Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population with Chronic Diseases
  • High Incidence of Nosocomial Bloodstream Infections
  • Growing Demand for Rapid Diagnostic Techniques with Faster Turnaround Times
  • High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Globally

Restraints:

  • High Cost of Automated Blood Culture Instruments
  • Lack of Trained Laboratory Technicians

Opportunities:

  • Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
  • Increased Need to Identify Antibiotic-Resistant Microorganisms

Challenges:

  • Market Cannibalization for Conventional Products
  • Difficulty in Survival of New Entrants

Premium Insights:

  • Growing Incidence of Sepsis Cases and High Cost of Treatment to Drive Market
  • Consumables Segment to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period
  • Conventional/Manual Blood Culture Segment Accounted for Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Blood Culture Tests Market in 2022
  • China to Register Highest Growth Rate During Study Period
  • Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Segmentation Analysis:

Method:

  • Automated Blood Culture Method
  • Conventional/Manual Blood Culture Method (divided into segments for automated blood culture method and conventional/manual blood culture method)

Product:

  • Instruments
  • Consumables (largest share due to repeated purchase of media)
  • Software and Services

Technology:

  • Proteomics
  • Culture-Based Technologies
  • Molecular Technologies (microarray segment is fastest growing)

Applications:

  • Mycobacterial Detection
  • Bacteremia (largest share due to increasing number of bloodstream infections)
  • Fungemia

End Users:

  • Academic Research Laboratories
  • Hospital Laboratories
  • Reference Laboratories (projected to grow at the highest rate)
  • Other Laboratories (independent research, pathology, bacteriological, physician office laboratories)

Regional Insights:

  • Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the market due to rising sepsis cases, high healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, regulatory approvals, and government support.

Key Companies Mentioned:

  • Anaerobe Systems, Inc.
  • Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
  • Axiom Laboratories
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Binder GmbH
  • Biobase Biotech (Jinan) Co., Ltd.
  • Biomerieux
  • Bruker
  • Bulldog Bio
  • Carl Zeiss Ag
  • Danaher
  • Hardy Diagnostics
  • Himedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
  • Iridica
  • Labotronics Ltd.
  • Luminex Corporation
  • Meditech Technologies India Private Limited
  • Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.
  • Nikon Corporation
  • Opgen, Inc.
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Scenker Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc.
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

272

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$5.2 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$7.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.0 %

Regions Covered

Global

