Robust Growth Projected for Global Blood Culture Tests Market to 2028, Fueled by Increasing Sepsis Cases and High Demand for Rapid Diagnostics

The global blood culture tests market is projected to witness remarkable growth, reaching USD 7.6 billion by 2028 from USD 5.2 billion in 2023, at a robust CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Number of Sepsis Patients and Rising Cost of Treatment

Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population with Chronic Diseases

High Incidence of Nosocomial Bloodstream Infections

Growing Demand for Rapid Diagnostic Techniques with Faster Turnaround Times

High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Globally

Restraints:

High Cost of Automated Blood Culture Instruments

Lack of Trained Laboratory Technicians

Opportunities:

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Increased Need to Identify Antibiotic-Resistant Microorganisms

Challenges:

Market Cannibalization for Conventional Products

Difficulty in Survival of New Entrants

Premium Insights:

Growing Incidence of Sepsis Cases and High Cost of Treatment to Drive Market

Consumables Segment to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Conventional/Manual Blood Culture Segment Accounted for Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Blood Culture Tests Market in 2022

China to Register Highest Growth Rate During Study Period

to Register Highest Growth Rate During Study Period Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Segmentation Analysis:

Method:

Automated Blood Culture Method

Conventional/Manual Blood Culture Method (divided into segments for automated blood culture method and conventional/manual blood culture method)

Product:

Instruments

Consumables (largest share due to repeated purchase of media)

Software and Services

Technology:

Proteomics

Culture-Based Technologies

Molecular Technologies (microarray segment is fastest growing)

Applications:

Mycobacterial Detection

Bacteremia (largest share due to increasing number of bloodstream infections)

Fungemia

End Users:

Academic Research Laboratories

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories (projected to grow at the highest rate)

Other Laboratories (independent research, pathology, bacteriological, physician office laboratories)

Regional Insights:

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the market due to rising sepsis cases, high healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, regulatory approvals, and government support.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Anaerobe Systems, Inc.

Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Axiom Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binder GmbH

Biobase Biotech ( Jinan ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Biomerieux

Bruker

Bulldog Bio

Carl Zeiss Ag

Danaher

Hardy Diagnostics

Himedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Iridica

Labotronics Ltd.

Luminex Corporation

Meditech Technologies India Private Limited

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Opgen, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Scenker Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0 % Regions Covered Global

