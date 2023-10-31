Robustel Adds High-Performance and Cost-Optimized Gateways to Edge Computing Series

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robustel, a Wireless IoT & WAN Edge solutions provider, today introduced two new additions to its edge computing gateway portfolio – the EG5101 and EG5200.

Robustel EG5101 Compact Edge Computing Gateway
Robustel EG5200 Enhanced Edge Computing Gateway
As enterprises implement strategies around Industry 4.0 and smart infrastructure, performing real-time analytics at the edge is crucial for lowering latency while reducing cloud dependence. The Edge Computing Gateway Series from Robustel, including EG5101 and EG5200, aim to revolutionize the industrial computer + router market by providing high-performance and cost-optimized solutions that address the specific needs of customers.

The EG5101 Compact Edge Computing Gateway is a compact yet powerful solution for basic industrial automation and data pre-processing applications. Powered by the i.MX6 processor, it offers stable 4G Cat 1 network connectivity, serial interfaces, and the ability to replace both industrial PCs and cellular routers. With its rugged design and fully featured embedded model, the EG5101 is ideal for sectors such as solar power, water and wastewater, oil and gas, and factory automation.

For more demanding environments, the EG5200 Enhanced Edge Computing Gateway is the perfect choice. Leveraging the quad-core i.MX8 platform with a quad core 1.6 GHz Cortex A53 CPU and an integrated NPU of 2.3 TOPS that greatly accelerate machine learning inference, it enables advanced edge-based AI. With its extensive I/O, including 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB 3.0, serial interfaces, and optional Wi-Fi 6 support, the EG5200 is suitable for applications such as Robotics, Smart Cities, Automated/Autonomous Vehicles, Camera Based Image Recognition, and Real-Time Energy & Grid Management, to avoid unnecessary network noise and congestion from high volumes of data being streamed over the cellular network.

The Robustel Edge Gateway series comes equipped with RobustOS Pro, Robustel's powerful Debian based operating system with support for Docker based applications. This allows Robustel customers to rapidly develop, test and deploy new applications in C, C++, Java, Python, Node.js etc.; in addition to giving customers access to over 50,000 existing applications in the Debian repository.

The EG5101 and EG5200 are fully compatible with Robustel's free router monitoring service, Robustel Cloud Manager Service (RCMS). This comprehensive software, hosted on Microsoft Azure, enables efficient router management and can be privately hosted for tailored solutions.

Key Features of EG5101

  • Highly stable 4G Cat 1 network connectivity
  • High performance compute engine with 8 GB eMMC Flash for running complex customer applications
  • Serial interfaces for connection to industrial/legacy devices
  • Dual SIM card slots for redundant communications
  • Wide Operating Temperature range for industrial applications
  • Multiple VPN options for secure connectivity

Key Features of EG5200

  • Highly stable 4G/3G/2G cellular connectivity with global band coverage
  • High performance compute engine with 1.6 GHz CPU + 32 GB eMMC Flash for running complex applications
  • Multiple VPN options for secure connectivity
  • 5 x 1000 Mbps Ethernet ports
  • USB and HDMI ports for versatile connectivity
  • 1 x Console serial in RJ45 socket for debugging
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options for wireless connectivity
  • Serial interfaces for connection to industrial/legacy devices
  • 2 x DI & 2 x Relay Output for simple monitoring and control
  • Dual SIM card slots for redundant communications

About Robustel

Robustel is a Wireless IoT & WAN Edge solutions provider specialising in 5G, 4G/LTE & LPWAN devices, helping the enterprise in energy and utilities, smart cities, transportation, retail, industrial automation and other industries to deliver reliable connectivity by Robustel's hardware and cloud.

Founded in 2010, Robustel is headquartered in Guangzhou, China with branch offices in Germany, Australia, Japan, UK, Spain, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Brazil. Robustel and its network of global distribution partners service enterprises of all sizes in diverse vertical markets such as smart cities, retail, energy, security, industrial automation, building automation and transportation.

