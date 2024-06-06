Robyn Cooper Brings People-First Approach to Florida's Premier Microsoft Solutions Partner

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OZ Digital Consulting, Florida's premier Microsoft solutions partner, today announced Robyn Cooper as its Vice President of Global Human Resources.

The addition to OZ's leadership team strengthens the company's initiative to foster employee growth by offering an environment where teams can leverage their strengths and differences to be more cohesive and achieve the highest results possible.

Amjad Shamim, CEO of OZ Digital Consulting, expressed his excitement about the new addition to the organization, "I am delighted to announce that Robyn Cooper has joined our leadership team. Her wealth of knowledge in HR, change management, and project management for a boutique Microsoft Partner focused on consulting engagements makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership."

In her new role as VP of Global Human Resources, Cooper leads the execution of HR-related policies, programs, organizational culture and employee engagement. Robyn Cooper brings over 25 years of People/HR leadership experience that spans the technology, healthcare, higher education, hospitality, sports, and entertainment industries, coinciding with OZ's clientele.

"I am thrilled and humbled to be joining a team that operates harmoniously from 3 locations worldwide," Cooper shared. "The diverse backgrounds of the personnel in the company create a unique environment for innovation and problem-solving, two qualities the organization approaches each client project with." Cooper further expressed, "I am eager to apply my expertise in human resources, team and leadership development, and change management to continue nurturing a culture of excellence here at OZ."

Cooper has spearheaded numerous initiatives in previous roles, leading to accolades such as Great Places to Work certifications and recognition as a finalist for the People First Award by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

"Robyn has demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence throughout her career, leading HR Operations, Talent Acquisition, and Talent Development teams," Shamim highlights. "She embodies the values of integrity, innovation, and continuous improvement, making her a perfect fit for OZ Digital Consulting. Her extensive expertise and leadership skills will undoubtedly contribute to the company's continued success and growth."

Robyn's journey reflects a dedication to cultivating employee engagement, retention, and development. She has implemented and operated various HRIS and HCM/LMS systems, ensuring streamlined processes and efficient operations.

About OZ Digital Consulting

OZ is Florida's premier boutique Microsoft Partner trusted by over 370 organizations to help accelerate their business with proven Microsoft solutions. With more than 25 years of experience, OZ's deep expertise in Azure Cloud Solutions, Power Apps Application Development, Intelligent Automation, Enterprise Application Integration, Azure Data Strategy and Artificial Intelligence ensure clients get rapid, effective results by being more agile than many traditional consulting firms.

To learn more about the global OZ culture and partnership with Microsoft, click here.

