ROC Expands with New Full-Service Location in Tualatin

New Mohawk Road facility brings imaging and on-site physical therapy together to streamline patient care

PORTLAND, Ore., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Orthopedics, the Pacific Northwest's leader in orthopedic care, is proud to announce the opening of a new full-service orthopedic location on Mohawk Road in Tualatin, (nearby the Fred Meyers) expanding access to coordinated care for patients across the south Portland metro area.

The new facility is designed to bring multiple aspects of orthopedic care and recovery together under one roof, including physician care, advanced imaging, and on-site physical therapy through ROC Active – Orthopedic Rehabilitation.

ROC Active Physical Therapy

"Our goal has always been to make care easier for patients and more connected across our teams," said Mark Wagner, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and a founder of ROC. "When your physician, imaging, and physical therapy are all in one place, you know where you're going and who you're working with, and we're able to stay more closely aligned throughout your recovery."

By integrating physical therapy and imaging within the orthopedic practice, ROC can reduce delays between diagnosis and treatment, improve communication across care teams, and help patients move more efficiently through each stage of care, whether pursuing non-surgical treatment or recovering from a procedure.

"This new location allows us to continue growing while staying focused on delivering coordinated, high-quality care," said Kate Othus, CEO of ROC. "At the same time, our existing locations will continue serving their communities, ensuring patients across the region have access to ROC care close to home."

More details, including provider schedules and appointment availability, will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more about ROC Orthopedics or to schedule an appointment, please click here.

About ROC

With three orthopedic and three physical therapy locations in Clackamas and Washington County Oregon, ROC is an independent practice led by board-certified orthopedic surgeons. The multidisciplinary care team is dedicated to diagnosing and treating the widest range of orthopedic cases with care and expertise, providing surgical and non-operative orthopedic care to help patients return to an active lifestyle. To learn more visit www.rocpdx.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley La Fleur

[email protected]

618.660.6963

SOURCE ROC Orthopedics