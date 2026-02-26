ROC Orthopedics and Mark Wagner, M.D. Earn Silver Awards in Best of the Rose City 2025

Community recognition highlights trusted, patient-centered orthopedic care in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Orthopedics is proud to announce it has been named the Silver Award recipient for Best Orthopedics in the 2025 Best of the Rose City awards. In addition, ROC physician Mark B. Wagner, M.D., was recognized as a Silver Award recipient for Best Doctor, further highlighting the strength of the practice's physician leadership.

The annual Best of the Rose City program celebrates outstanding businesses and professionals across the Portland metro area, as determined by community votes. These honors reflect the confidence patients place in ROC Orthopedics and its providers for expert, patient-focused musculoskeletal care.

"We are grateful to be recognized by the community we serve," said Kate Othus, CEO of ROC Orthopedics. "Our team is dedicated to delivering personalized orthopedic solutions rooted in clinical expertise, clear communication, and a commitment to helping patients get back to the life they love."

Dr. Wagner added, "It is an honor to be recognized by the Portland community. At ROC, our focus is always on listening first, educating patients about their options, and partnering with them to create a treatment plan that supports their goals and lifestyle. This recognition reflects the trust our patients place in us every day."

ROC Orthopedics offers comprehensive surgical and non-surgical care, including sports medicine, joint replacement, foot and ankle treatment, hand and upper extremity care, fracture management, and orthopedic rehabilitation. With multiple locations throughout the greater Portland area, the practice continues to expand access to specialized care while maintaining a focus on individualized treatment and long-term outcomes.

This dual recognition for both the practice and Dr. Wagner in the 2025 Best of the Rose City awards reinforces ROC Orthopedics' role as a trusted provider of advanced orthopedic care throughout the region.

To schedule an appointment, please click here.

To see the full list of The Best of Rose City 2025 e-publication, please click here.

About ROC

With three locations in Clackamas and Washington County Oregon, ROC is an independent practice led by board-certified orthopedic surgeons. The multidisciplinary care team is dedicated to diagnosing and treating the widest range of orthopedic cases with care and expertise, providing surgical and non-operative orthopedic care to help patients return to an active lifestyle. To learn more visit www.rocpdx.com.

