ROC Named Presenting Partner of IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon Triathlon in Salem, Oregon

Partnership reinforces commitment to supporting endurance athletes through injury prevention, performance, and recovery

PORTLAND, Ore., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Orthopedics, the Pacific Northwest's leader in orthopedic care, is proud to announce its role as the Presenting Partner of the IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon triathlon, taking place July 19, 2026, in Salem.

Known for its scenic course and competitive field, IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon brings together athletes from across the country to test their endurance across a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and 13.1-mile run through Oregon's Willamette Valley.

As the Presenting Partner, ROC will support athletes with expert orthopedic and sports medicine care, helping them stay active, address injuries early, and recover effectively throughout training and on race day.

"At ROC, we believe in supporting people who challenge themselves to go further, whether that's training for their first race or competing at a high level," said Kate Othus, CEO of ROC. "Partnering with IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon allows us to be part of that journey, providing athletes with the care and guidance they need to perform at their best and recover with confidence."

Through this partnership, ROC will provide resources focused on injury prevention, non-surgical treatment options, and coordinated physical therapy, ensuring athletes have access to care if something doesn't feel right leading up to and on race day.

IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon is expected to draw a wide range of participants, from first-time triathletes to seasoned competitors, making it a premier summer event in the region.

For more information on ROC or to schedule an appointment, please click here.

To learn more about IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon, please click here.

About ROC

With three locations in Clackamas and Washington County Oregon, ROC is an independent practice led by board-certified orthopedic surgeons. The multidisciplinary care team is dedicated to diagnosing and treating the widest range of orthopedic cases with care and expertise, providing surgical and non-operative orthopedic care to help patients return to an active lifestyle. To learn more visit www.rocpdx.com.

About The IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group is the world's largest operator of participation sports with a portfolio of brands, events, media, partners, merchandise, and digital platforms operating in over 50 countries worldwide. A global portfolio consisting of hundreds of events includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, 5150® Triathlon Series, IRONKIDS®, premier running events including the Rock 'n' Roll® Running Series and City2Surf®, the UTMB® World Series of trail running, the Epic Series™ of mountain biking including the Absa Cape Epic®, and a collection of road cycling and other multisport races. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, millions of athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. From its beginnings as a single race among friends in Hawai'i, The IRONMAN Group has become a global sensation and collection of high-growth lifestyle brands that inspire people to unlock their potential in life. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about/ironman-group.

Media Contact:

Ashley La Fleur

[email protected]

618.660.6963

SOURCE ROC Orthopedics