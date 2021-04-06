ROC Funding Group Aims to Make Access to Commercial Financing Fast and Easy

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When you think of Commercial Financing, think ROC Funding Group. As an industry leader, ROC Funding Group is trusted by thousands of businesses, big and small, for their user-friendly approach to financing. The latest mission of the company is to make the application process even faster and easier. ROC knows how important it is to make the process smooth and quick so businesses can get the financing they need without an overbearing and convoluted process.

The plan over the next 12 months according to ROC Funding Group CEO, Darren Dorval, is to enhance their existing platform further for an even better customer experience. Dorval stated, "We've dedicated an entire team that will build on our reputation as a customer friendly company by creating an online application process that's easily accessible from your laptop or mobile phone. We want our existing customers to have an even better experience while offering first-time customers a straightforward user-friendly system that is inviting and easy to navigate."

ROC Funding Group estimates this new system will be available around summer.

ROC Funding Group is a NYC based commercial financing company aimed at serving businesses of all sizes in the United States.

For media inquiries contact Steven Gates, 7187173958 or [email protected]

SOURCE ROC Funding Group LLC