ROC Funding Group Leading the Way with Innovative Technology for Commercial Financing

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Funding Group LLC continues to be a leader of innovative technologies with their latest announcement of a mobile app that will provide current customers with a quick and easy way to keep track of their financing plans, make payments towards their balance and offer a direct channel to online support. The announcement comes after ROC released a statement last week detailing how the company would be focusing on ways to make commercial financing more accessible to prospective clients and user-friendly to their current ones.

ROC Funding Group's CEO Daren Dorval stated, "We are excited to share the news of this new plan to create a cutting-edge mobile application that will enhance the user experience of our customers. As technology advances, ROC Funding is committed to providing the most up-to-date and user-friendly solutions for our customers. We look forward to this project's completion and launch!"

Plans for the release of the beta version of ROC Funding's mobile app are scheduled to be in early Fall of this year. Ways to sign up for early access will be released in the coming weeks.

ROC Funding Group is a NYC based commercial financing company aimed at serving businesses of all sizes in the United States.

For Media Inquiries:

Steven Gates

718-717-3958

[email protected]

SOURCE ROC Funding Group LLC