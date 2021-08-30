ROC Funding Group Leads the Way with Exceptional Customer Service and Flexible Financing Programs

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Funding Group continues to be an industry leader in Commercial financing and is dedicated to providing an informative and rewarding experience for their customers. ROC recently unveiled plans to make the process for applying for commercial financing on their website even easier and has also announced an upcoming release of a customer friendly mobile application where clients can connect with representatives and keep track of their programs instantly.

ROC Funding Group CEO Daren Dorval stated, "We like to think of our customers and our staff as one big family that's there when you need them. We understand the past year and a half has been extremely difficult for so many businesses and we know the only way for things to get back on track is making sure that these businesses have the resources they need to rebuild and begin to grow again. We have successfully funded thousands of businesses both big and small and the most rewarding part of the whole process is seeing these companies get back on their feet and prosper once again. We will continue to lead the way in this industry because our current and prospective clients deserve the best."

UPDATE: ROC's mobile app has entered the final stages of development and a beta version for testing will be available soon according to the company's marketing and technology department.

ROC Funding Group is a NYC based commercial financing company aimed at serving businesses of all sizes in the United States.

