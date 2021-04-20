ROC Funding Group Plans Launch Of User-Friendly Financing Application Platform

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Financing Company, ROC Funding Group, has unveiled plans for a new user-friendly online application platform where businesses can apply for commercial financing. The new platform intends to make applying for commercial financing fast and easy.

The ROC system aims to simplify what is typically a lengthy and tedious process by presenting an expedited and simplified process for financing approval with the aid of an ai assistant.

ROC Funding Group's CEO Daren Dorval stated," We look forward to being able to provide our current and prospective clients with a platform that will make applying for a commercial financing safe, secure, fast and easy." Addressing the current economic conditions businesses are facing, Dorval went on to say, "We are aiming to make the process simple and easy, especially during such tough times for business owners dealing with a global pandemic. We are excited and anticipate a great response once this new system is released to the public."

Roc Funding Group Has Commercially financed over $100 million to small businesses across the United States and has been a trusted and reliable source of financing for nearly a decade. The new platform will be open to companies all throughout the U.S. and accessible through desktop and mobile devices.

ROC Funding Group is a NYC based commercial financing company aimed at serving businesses of all sizes in the United States.

For media inquiries contact / [email protected]

Contact: Steven Gates / 718-717-3958

SOURCE ROC Funding Group LLC