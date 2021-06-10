ROC Funding Group Proudly Supports Dave Portnoy's Barstool Fund to Help Small Businesses

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Funding Group is proud to have supported Dave Portnoy's Barstool fund which helped raise over $39 million dollars to date for struggling small businesses across America.

ROC Funding Group's CEO Daren Dorval stated, "We proudly support and have contributed to the Barstool fund which aims to help struggling small businesses and give them some financial relief during these tough economic times. This pandemic has left many businesses barely hanging on and we wanted to do our part by helping out and joining the effort to support them. Here at ROC we always push for the success of our clients, many of which are small business owners and want to see them survive and thrive and make it through these tough times. ROC will always support our business community and we applaud Dave Portnoy and the Barstool fund for giving us an opportunity to help out."

ROC Funding Group is dedicated to offering commercial financing solutions for businesses of all sizes and aims to make the process fast and easy to better serve their customers. ROC Funding will continue to offer sensible solutions for commercial financing for small and large businesses and will remain a trusted and reliable source for commercial financing.

ROC Funding Group is a NYC based commercial financing company aimed at serving businesses of all sizes in the United States.

