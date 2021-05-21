ROC Funding Group Recognized as a Trusted and Reliable Leader in Commercial Financing

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Funding Group has been recognized industry wide as a reliable and trusted partner in the commercial finance industry. ROC Funding Group has used the challenges over the past year to find new and innovative ways to offer flexible plans for businesses who need financing. Ensuring that the options are on the table for prospective clients is a main focus for ROC.

ROC Funding Group CEO Daren Dorval stated, "We want businesses out there to know that they have a viable and trusted solution when it comes to commercial financing. Our mission here at ROC is to ensure that we provide as much information as we can to help prospective customers make an informed and confident decision. We are constantly advancing our technology and making sure the process is simple and easy to use. Being recognized as a trusted and eligible company makes us work even harder to satisfy our customers and earn the business of others as well."

ROC Funding Group is focused on making the commercial finance process fast and easy. They've announced the release of a new branded website and plans to launch a first of its kind mobile app.

ROC Funding Group is a NYC based commercial financing company aimed at serving businesses of all sizes in the United States.

