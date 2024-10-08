ROC Nation & REFORM Alliance To Host Public Job Fair in Richmond, Virginia on October 18

Companies Such As Starbucks, Foot Locker, Crunch Fitness, City of Richmond & More To Attend, Recruiting for Hundreds of Open Positions Across Multiple Levels

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roc Nation and REFORM Alliance announced plans to host a free job fair in Virginia at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Oct. 18 aimed at bolstering the state's workforce, addressing its employment challenges and providing hundreds of new career opportunities.

The job fair will take place from 9 am ET and go on until 5 pm ET and will be completely open to the public at no cost. Several employers are confirmed to send representatives to recruit and hire prospective candidates on-site for positions at all levels, including:

Starbucks, Foot Locker, Crunch Fitness, City of Richmond , Greater Richmond Transit Authority, Virginia Department of Corrections, Comprehensive Counseling Solutions of Virginia , Next Level Electrical, YMCA of Greater Richmond , Army Civilian Careers, Southern Kitchen Restaurant, Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia, Hampton Roads Transit, Virginia Dept. of Transportation, and more.

Roc Nation and REFORM are seeking to revitalize Virginia's workforce, which faces one of the most severe worker shortages in the country, according to the US Chamber of Commerce . With only 47 available workers for every 100 open positions, employers statewide are searching to fill more than 250,000 open positions. The job fair hopes to eliminate barriers that keep talented employees locked out of the workforce and support a thriving economy to benefit all Virginians.

In addition to addressing the unemployment challenges, REFORM and Roc Nation want to help Virginians trapped in the cycle of probation and parole supervision to prison by creating opportunities for meaningful and sustained employment, laying the foundation for safe and lasting reintegration into the community. REFORM Alliance has a longstanding connection to Virginia, successfully partnering on major legislation in REFORM's early years and working through the bipartisan Virginia Safety Coalition to pass laws to improve the probation system, increase public safety, and create better pathways to work and well-being throughout the state.

"We welcome employers and job offerings of all types to be made available to all Virginians. When we collaborate and coordinate efforts to align opportunities with talent, we all benefit. We all win," said Roc Nation's managing director of philanthropy, Dania Diaz. "This job fair can truly serve as an impactful way to uplift Virginians and support the state's local economy and we look forward to creating a welcoming space for returning citizens and job seekers from all walks of life to access career development resources, resume support, professional attire, grooming services, and meaningful employment opportunities."

"With historically low unemployment rates in Richmond and across the Commonwealth, employers are hungry for talent while job seekers with records – who are among some of the most loyal and hardworking employees – have trouble finding work," said REFORM Alliance's CEO, Jessica Jackson. REFORM and Roc Nation are bringing our resources to bear and connecting these communities alongside the support and services they need to overcome obstacles to success. This crucial investment is part of our broader effort with the bipartisan Virginia Safety Coalition to increase public safety and build stronger communities across the Commonwealth where everyone - including those who are on probation or formerly incarcerated - has a genuine opportunity to thrive."

The job fair will offer a range of free services and resources designed to help candidates prepare to connect with employers, such as:

Resume Writing Consultation

Job Interview Coaching Assistance

Access to Professional Attire for Interviews

Haircut, Styling and Grooming Services

Photographers to Capture Professional Headshots

Expungement Information and Support Services

Roc Nation and REFORM previously teamed up in 2021 to host a job fair in New York at Madison Square Garden, where companies like the National Football League (NFL), PUMA, Live Nation, Spotify, Amazon, JP Morgan, Lowe's and more attended to offer more than 13,000 jobs to prospective candidates.

REFORM also previously coordinated large-scale job fairs in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Des Moines, Iowa that helped formerly incarcerated people, those on probation or parole, single parents, and veterans secure employment.

We welcome additional employers and encourage all Virginians to attend. To participate at the job fair in Virginia as an employer, email Roc Nation directly at [email protected] and to learn more visit www.jobfairvirginia.com .

SOURCE Roc Nation