Roc Nation and FIT Announce Winner of Inaugural Student Design Competition

Beatrice (Xuan) Mak Earns Top Honors in Partnership Celebrating Creativity, Access, and the Next Generation of Fashion Talent

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NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roc Nation and the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) today announced the winners and finalists of a design competition hosted by Roc Nation, exclusively for FIT students. The collaboration—which celebrates a shared commitment to access, creativity, and empowering the next generation of fashion designers—unites two iconic New York institutions, underscoring the city's enduring legacy as a global capital of culture and innovation.

Representing diverse cultures and influences, the five FIT finalists presented their fashion designs at Roc Nation's headquarters before a live audience, showcasing their collections of hoodies, sweatshirts, pants, hats, and accessories on live models. Beatrice (Xuan) Mak, Fashion Design BFA, was awarded a $20,000 grant from Roc Nation as the first-place winner, and one of her designs will be developed and available at retail later this year.

Jiwon Park, Fashion Design BFA, came in second-place and was awarded a $5,000 grant, and Zion Burrell, Fashion Design MFA, received a $3,000 grant as the third-place winner. Outstanding finalists included Roy Luo, Fashion Design MFA, and Nicole Willette, Fashion Design BFA. The five designers were mentored throughout the months-long competition by FIT Fashion Design MFA assistant professor Zoran Dobric.

"The talent showcased through this competition exceeded every expectation and was truly inspiring," stated Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation. "From concept to execution, these designers demonstrated not only technical excellence, but a strong sense of perspective. These young designers reflect the future of fashion."

"This is the magic of FIT in NYC—uniting the powerhouse energy of Roc Nation with the exceptional creativity and technical skills of our amazing students. Their work exemplifies why FIT is the laboratory for creative careers in the 21st century. We are proud to be Roc Nation's first college partner and deeply grateful for their investment in our students," said Jason S. Schupbach, FIT president.

"We have a lot in common with Roc Nation—and not just that we are both located in NYC a few blocks away from each other," said Dr. Brooke Carlson, interim dean, School of Graduate Studies. "Both organizations deeply believe in advancing social good, social impact, and social justice. We share the belief that accessibility to a college education is a way to empower the next generation of talent—in both the entertainment and fashion industries."

"I'm very honored to receive this recognition from Roc Nation," said Beatrice (Xuan) Mak, Fashion Design BFA, and Roc Nation contest winner. "To have my fashion point of view resonate on such a prestigious platform, alongside a cultural leader like Roc Nation, is truly humbling. It's an emotional milestone that transforms a career goal into a reality, validating the years of hard work and passion I've poured into this craft."

ABOUT ROC NATION

Since its founding in 2008, Roc Nation has grown into the world's preeminent entertainment company . We work in every aspect of modern entertainment—with recording artists and producers, songwriters, and more. Our client list includes some of the world's most recognizable names: from Rihanna and Rapsody to Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, and J Balvin. We are a full-service organization, supporting our diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development, and beyond.

SOURCE Roc Nation