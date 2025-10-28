Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at LIU Named to Billboard Magazine's 2025 Top Music Business Schools List

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University's (LIU) Brooklyn campus has been honored by Billboard Magazine as part of the publication's 2025 Top Music Business Schools List, which recognizes the country's elite colleges and universities preparing the next generation of music business leaders.

It marks the second straight year that the Roc Nation School has been honored on the prestigious list, reinforcing the school's reputation as one of the leading music education programs.

The list also spotlighted the Roc Nation School's innovative curriculum with a special focus on its Music Entrepreneurship course, which guides students through developing business proposals, pitching ideas to industry decision-makers, and launching ventures. The course culminates with the New Venture Pitch Off, a dynamic end-of-semester event where students present their entrepreneurial ideas to executives from Universal Music Group and Live Nation.

Additionally, Billboard highlighted the school's expanded partnership with JPMorgan Chase to strengthen its financial education offering in tandem with the Money Smart Financial Coaching Program. The initiative helps aspiring music executives develop essential money management skills, fully preparing students for long-term success in the music industry.

Billboard also highlighted the school's commitment to bringing industry executives, artists, thought leaders and more to campus to speak and provide students with advice on navigating the evolving music industry.

This announcement follows the school's recent collaboration with MetaMoon on the third annual summit centered on uplifting Asian representation within the music and entertainment industry. The event took place on Oct. 22 on the Roc Nation School campus and brought together executives from Live Nation, Roc Nation, NBA, Foot Locker and more who discussed the importance of authentically connecting with audiences in Asia and beyond.

Most recently, the school celebrated its first-ever graduating class in May 2025, which resulted in students securing full-time positions at Roc Nation, Bob Elliott's Music Makers Studio, and more organizations.

About The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU) is a globally renowned destination for world-class education, exceptional career development, cultural initiatives and philanthropic endeavors. The school prepares students for a wide range of careers in entrepreneurship, music, sports business, management, performance and more with an esteemed faculty inclusive of university professors, adjunct leaders, as well as special guest lecturers.

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, which began enrolling students at LIU in Fall 2021, leverages its versatile resources and expertise to help students graduate with immersive internship experience and develop a robust network of professional contacts. Located in Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter's hometown of Brooklyn, the school also provides Roc Nation Hope Scholarships to 25 percent of enrolled students, which enables them to graduate tuition debt-free. The Hope Scholars are also selected from a pool of academically competitive, New York-based, first-time freshmen with the highest need.

SOURCE Long Island University