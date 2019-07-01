Roc Nation Sports signs Kyrie Irving, enters into partnership with Hermetic Friends; Irving to sign with Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roc Nation Sports announced the signing of Kyrie Irving as well as a partnership with his business entity Hermetic Friends. Additionally, Irving announced he will sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, and raised in West Orange, New Jersey, Irving attended Duke University and was the first overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. Irving is a six-time All Star, 2016 NBA Champion and 2016 Olympic gold medalist.