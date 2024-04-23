ROC Opens Computer Vision Lab in Grand Rapids: Partnership with Grand Valley State University to Advance Emerging Technology

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC, a world leader in computer vision and biometrics, announces its latest expansion into western Michigan with a center of excellence for fingerprint and object recognition based on its top-ranked computer vision software. ROC has long-standing ties to research and academic hubs, including the Department of Computer Science & Engineering at Michigan State University and the Applied Computing Institute (ACI) at Grand Valley State University (GVSU). This expansion leverages these relationships and the top-tier engineering talent that resides in the Grand Rapids metro region.

As the only American-made multimodal biometrics and computer vision provider, ROC is trusted by the U.S. military, law enforcement, and global FinTech brands to deliver solutions that make our schools safer, our online transactions smarter, and our national security more effective.

Among the breakthrough technology under development at ROC Grand Rapids is their latent fingerprint recognition algorithm, which recently ranked top three globally for accuracy at NIST ELFT – with speeds 500x faster than the industry standard.

This effectively reduces latent matching times from an average of over two hours to just 15 seconds; a paradigm shift for modern law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

"We are excited to provide GVSU students and faculty with access to our world-class biometric technologies, which run the gamut from face recognition to highly advanced computer vision capabilities, such as AI-powered video analytics, object detection, and threat detection," said B. Scott Swann, CEO of ROC.

"Our mission is to close the gap in the global biometrics industry. Our local and federal agencies are crying out for a viable, globally competitive, American-made option. This partnership is yet another example of our commitment and belief in homegrown innovation, providing advanced learning opportunities for the next generation of computer visionaries."

Development projects in partnership with GVSU ACI include a Computer Science Senior Capstone project that leverages the ROC Enroll identity proofing solution to create a telemedicine app for reading tuberculosis test results. ROC and ACI are working with Kent ISD and Forest Hills Public Schools to establish a project for GVSU computer science students in the Fall of 2024 to create solutions for school bus safety. ROC has also extended a 2024 summer internship to Vishnu Mano, who studied under GVSU Professor Zach DeBruine with a Chan Zuckerberg grant as a dual-enrolled undergraduate student while still a senior in high school.

Biometric systems are used for personal identification in law enforcement, access control, banking, commercial applications, and an array of emerging industries. These systems are composed of complex hardware and software ecosystems designed to measure the unique signatures of a human body, compare these signatures to databases, and provide incredibly accurate, almost instantaneous matching decisions.

A World Leader in Computer Vision and Biometrics

ROC is an American-made multimodal biometrics provider dedicated to making the world smarter, safer, and stronger. ROC builds cutting-edge computer vision systems for government, enterprise, and consumer applications, delivering game-changing results with battle-tested reliability across NIST government testing, military applications, and 200M+ annual identity proofing transactions. The company is headquartered in Denver, CO, with offices in Morgantown, WV, and Grand Rapids, MI. To learn more, visit roc.ai

