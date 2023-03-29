ROC TITLE AGENCY OPENS IN PARADISE VALLEY, ARIZONA

Grand Opening this Wednesday, April 26, from 3pm - 6:00pm

PHOENIX, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Title Agency, one of the fastest growing full-service title and escrow companies in western America, is celebrating the opening of a new office in Paradise Valley, AZ, and celebrating with a grand opening event on Wednesday, April 26, from 3:00pm to 6:00pm.

The grand opening will be at the new office located at 11211 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 200, in Phoenix, AZ. Members of the North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"We are so incredibly proud of our beautiful new headquarters and want to welcome everyone to join us at our Grand Opening to see it for yourself," said Tara Johnson, ROC Title Agency President. "We're set up for success with our spacious training room, two conference rooms and of course we cannot forget our picturesque golf course view!"

"I'm thrilled to be part of the continuous growth at ROC Title," said Sarah Geiger, Vice President of Sales. "We have a passion and a promise to serve this community with the highest level of service in the title and escrow space and adding a beautiful new office to the north central phoenix area, is an honor."

"Our new headquarters is not only a beautiful space, but it houses a modern training room where agents and lenders can gather and learn together," said Shane Armstrong, Executive Vice President. "It's a true testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. I can't wait to see the collaboration that will be created in this inspiring new space!"

ROC Title has been named to Inc. 5000's list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies multiple times and continues to grow its footprint, and in addition to Paradise Valley plans to open three new branches in 2023 in Chandler, AZ, Goodyear, AZ and Surprise, AZ.

ROC Title sets itself apart with a commitment to closing escrows on time, providing excellent customer service, and stands by its "Ready. Open. Close.," promise to create extraordinary, no-hassle experiences on every real estate transaction.

ABOUT ROC TITLE

ROC Title was founded in 2015 and now operates six full-service offices across Nevada and Arizona. Besides the awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices, their talented and caring ROCSTARS are committed to closing escrows on time while providing competitive costs with the clear understanding that everyone loves value.

To learn more, visit ROCTitle.com.

