ROC TITLE ANNOUNCES EXPANSION IN NEVADA AND STRATEGIC ALIGNMENT FOR NATIONAL GROWTH

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Title, a leading full-service title and escrow company in Nevada and Arizona, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its Nevada operations, marking a major step forward in the company's continued growth and national strategy.

As part of this expansion, ROC Title is enhancing its operational presence across Nevada, further strengthening its footprint and service capabilities in the region. This growth is supported by key leadership, including Shain Moody, who will oversee Nevada sales operations, along with Shane Armstrong and Vaughn Kelly, who will continue driving strategic growth and performance across the region.

In addition, this expansion is supported by a strategic growth framework that enables ROC Title to scale efficiently and expand its reach nationwide.

This approach reflects ROC Title's commitment to innovation, service excellence, and long-term industry leadership. By leveraging its dynamic operational model and growth-focused strategy, ROC Title is positioned to deliver enhanced value to clients and partners alike.

"This expansion represents an exciting new chapter for ROC Title," said Tara Johnson, President of ROC Title. "Growing our presence in Nevada allows us to continue scaling with intention. We are focused on delivering exceptional service and building lasting relationships, and this next phase supports that vision."

"Joining a team of people who have the same goals feels different. Tara, Shane, Vaughn and I share the vision. I am excited to help support the growth of ROC Title," said Shain Moody.

The expansion underscores ROC Title's continued growth trajectory and dedication to evolving with the needs of the real estate market. With a strong presence in the Southwest and a forward-looking approach to national expansion, ROC Title remains committed to delivering seamless, efficient, and secure transactions for every client.

ABOUT ROC TITLE

Founded in 2015, ROC Title operates multiple full-service offices across Nevada and Arizona. Known for its unique culture, modern branding, and dynamic offices, ROC Title's talented and caring ROCSTARS are dedicated to timely escrow closures at competitive rates, delivering exceptional value in every transaction.

SOURCE ROC Title