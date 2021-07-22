ROC Title Marks Impressive First Half Of 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Title, a full-service title and escrow company with locations in Nevada and Arizona, not only saw an impressive year-over-year revenue growth of 96% in the first half of 2021, but the company continues its national expansion and plans to be licensed in 40 states by the same time next year.

The company was named one of the fastest growing title companies in America by Inc 500/5000 and remains a top 10 title company in Las Vegas, NV, while expanding rapidly in Arizona, celebrating its four-year anniversary in that state.

"This has been another exciting year of growth for us as more people learn about our proven model and exceptional services in our active locations and in markets where we plan to open soon," said Tara Johnson, ROC Title President.

The company will expand to new locations in five to six states and is already attracting top talent, Executive Vice President, Rob Callaghan, who is responsible for national expansion.

The company is also committed to its communities and is a proud sponsor of the Women's Council of REALTORS®. The ROC Title team also gives back through local volunteerism and fundraisers and is a VAREP (Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals) sponsor.

ROC Title sets itself apart with a commitment to closing escrows on time and providing excellent customer service. The awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices have helped ROC Title achieve number one market share in three of the largest real estate offices in Las Vegas.

ABOUT ROC TITLE

ROC Title was founded in 2015 and now operates six full-service offices across Nevada and Arizona. Besides the awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices, their talented and caring ROCSTARS are committed to closing escrows on time while providing lower costs versus the competition with the clear understanding that everyone loves value.

To learn more, visit ROCTitle.com.

SOURCE ROC Title