ROC Title Surges in 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Title, a full-service title and escrow company with six locations serving Nevada and Arizona, is experiencing tremendous growth this year, only its sixth year in business, with an 85% increase in year-over-year revenue in the first quarter alone.

The company was recently named one of the fastest growing title companies in America by Inc 500/5000 and will increase staff by 20% to manage the surge and future growth.

"This is a critical time for us as we celebrate our success but get ready for exponential growth in the next year and more," said Tara Johnson, ROC Title President. "Our proven model for success and exceptional service has become the new standard in this industry and we're excited for more people to learn about us and our team of ROCSTARS."

ROC Title is now one of the top ten title companies in Las Vegas, NV, and was named a ' Best of Las Vegas ' winner by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The company will expand to new locations in five to six states while attracting more top talent to support its 'Ready, Open, Close,' hassle-free experience.

The company is also committed to its communities and is a proud sponsor of the Women's Council of REALTORS®. The ROC Title team also gives back through local volunteerism and fundraisers and is a VAREP (Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals) sponsor.

ROC Title sets itself apart with a commitment to closing escrows on time and providing excellent customer service. The awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices have helped ROC Title achieve number one market share in three of the largest real estate offices in Las Vegas.

ABOUT ROC TITLE

ROC Title was founded in 2015 and now operates six full-service offices across Nevada and Arizona. Besides the awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices, their talented and caring ROCSTARS are committed to closing escrows on time while providing lower costs versus the competition with the clear understanding that everyone loves value.

To learn more, visit ROCTitle.com.

