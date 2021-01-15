ROC Title Surpasses Growth Expectations In 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Title, a full-service title and escrow company with six locations serving Nevada and Arizona, celebrated its fifth anniversary this year with over 48% growth and was also named one of the fastest growing title companies in America by Inc. 500/5000.

"We pushed ahead this year, despite the uncertainty and challenges of 2020, doing a record amount of business with top-tier service," said Tara Johnson, ROC Title President. "We have a fantastic team ready to build this company in our current offices and in new markets and we won't slow down in the new year."

In just five short years, ROC Title is now one of the top ten title companies in Las Vegas, NV, and was named a ' Best of Las Vegas ' winner by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The company is projecting 40% growth in business in the new year, attracting more top talent while expanding to new locations to support its 'Ready, Open, Close,' hassle-free experience.

The company is also committed to its communities and is a proud sponsor of the Women's Council of REALTORS®. The ROC Title team gives back through local volunteerism and fundraisers and is a VAREP (Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals) sponsor.

ROC Title sets itself apart with a commitment to closing escrows on time and providing excellent customer service. The awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices have helped ROC Title achieve number one market share in three of the largest real estate offices in Las Vegas.

