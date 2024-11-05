ROC TITLE WELCOMES VAUGHN KELLY AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES TO DRIVE GROWTH IN NEVADA AND ARIZONA

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Title, a leading full-service title and escrow company in Nevada and Arizona, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Vaughn Kelly as its newest Vice President of Sales, a strategic move to further bolster ROC Title's growth and market leadership in the region.

A Phoenix native and Arizona State University alum, Vaughn brings over 15 years of diverse experience in sales, video marketing, and corporate branding. Now serving as Vice President of Sales at ROC Title, Vaughn oversees the sales teams in Arizona and Nevada, driving growth and innovation across both markets. With a passion for storytelling, Vaughn's dedication to video production earned him an Emmy nomination in 2023, a recognition that highlights his commitment to elevating brands through compelling media.

Throughout his career, Vaughn has honed his skills in content writing, social media lead generation, and real estate branding. Known as an innovator and industry disruptor, he is excited to bring fresh ideas to his leadership role at ROC Title. Vaughn's approach is grounded in creating authentic connections with like-minded professionals and fostering a collaborative environment.

"I'm excited to join the ROC Title team and bring a fresh approach to building authentic, lasting partnerships.," said Kelly. "My goal is to support our team's growth by combining video storytelling and the latest marketing strategies. This will enhance our commitment to exceptional client service, and together we'll set a new standard in the industry."

"We are thrilled to welcome Vaughn to the ROC Title family," said Tara Johnson, ROC Title President. "Vaughn exemplifies professionalism, demonstrating a client-driven approach and an unwavering commitment to excellence, which will greatly enhance our sales team as he leads them and the company to reach new heights."

The addition of Kelly to ROC Title's leadership team underscores the company's commitment to growth, service excellence, and market leadership. ROC Title is renowned for its dedication to timely escrow closures, exceptional customer service, and delivering an outstanding, hassle-free experience on every transaction. With a culture that values creativity, innovation, and top-tier service, ROC Title has earned a reputation as the preferred title agency in key western markets.

**ABOUT ROC TITLE**

Founded in 2015, ROC Title now operates nine full-service offices across Nevada and Arizona. Known for its unique culture, modern branding, and dynamic offices, ROC Title's talented and caring ROCSTARS are dedicated to timely escrow closures at competitive rates, emphasizing exceptional value in every transaction.

