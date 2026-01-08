Roc360 Secures Additional $150 Million Investment from Temasek for Strategy Focused on Home Renovation Lending

Investment Signals Growing Global Demand for Residential Credit Opportunities to Upgrade Aging U.S. Housing Stock

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roc360, a vertically integrated real estate lending and investment management platform, today announced that it has secured an additional $150 million investment from Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, into the Roc360 Real Estate Income Trust Inc. ("Roc360 REIT"), an investment vehicle focused on U.S. residential transition loans for home renovations.

Roc360's real estate lending platform is designed to support the renovation and repositioning of America's aging housing stock. Nearly half of all U.S. homes were built before 1980, and the nation faces more than $149 billion in unmet repair needs each year. As the shortage of attainable homes intensifies, institutional allocations to residential transition credit have expanded, driven by the sector's combination of real asset collateral, short-duration dynamics, and historically resilient performance. Roc360's REIT invests primarily in first lien mortgages secured by residential investment properties originated across Roc360's national lending platform.

The investment builds on the companies' previously announced strategic partnership in August 2023, when Roc360 and Temasek launched the Roc360 REIT to help connect institutional investors to this growing market opportunity and expand the availability of capital for U.S. residential property investors. With this additional investment, Roc360 plans to increase its lending capacity to meet the growing needs of its borrowers.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Temasek and address a massive unmet need in U.S. residential real estate," said Maksim Stavinsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Roc360. "As global investors continue to demand greater exposure to high-quality asset-backed credit and shift from real estate equity toward real estate debt, we have positioned ourselves favorably in the market to help our investors access this opportunity. We are helping the sponsors that rely on funding from Roc360 to renovate and restore properties, providing an attractive risk-adjusted allocation opportunity for institutional investors, and boosting the broader U.S. housing economy: a true 'win-win-win' scenario."

This new commitment from Temasek builds on meaningful momentum for Roc360's platform. In July 2025, Roc360 announced the successful closing of its inaugural $150 million Insurance Dedicated Fund with a leading annuity and retirement services provider. The fund is among the first of its kind to invest exclusively in residential credit assets, and has helped make Roc360 a leader in offering diversified and differentiated investment opportunities in U.S. housing—one of the largest asset classes in the world.

About Roc360

Roc360 is a vertically integrated financial services and investment platform focused on the residential real estate investor market. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, the company provides end-to-end solutions spanning loan origination, underwriting, servicing, asset management, insurance, and valuation. Through its network of private lenders, borrowers, and institutional partners, Roc360 delivers scalable, data-driven capital solutions that help real estate investors acquire, renovate, lease, and manage residential properties.

Leveraging proprietary technology and deep credit expertise, Roc360 and the brands it has acquired have collectively funded over $30 billion in business-purpose residential investment loans across the United States. The company employs over 400 professionals across multiple global offices and continues to expand its platform to meet the evolving needs of professional real estate investors, capital partners, and the broader housing ecosystem.

About Roc360 Advisors LLC

Roc360 Advisors LLC is a registered investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, specializing in investment strategies tied to residential real estate credit. As the investment management affiliate of Roc360, the firm provides investment advisory services to its clients focused on investments in the residential mortgage markets.

Serving institutional allocators, insurance companies and private wealth platforms, Roc360 Advisors has established a scalable capital markets infrastructure designed to match real estate investor demand with long-term, diversified capital sources. The firm structures, manages, and advises on a range of vehicles and programs including private funds, credit facilities, and securitizations.

About Temasek

Temasek is a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, with a net portfolio value of S$434 billion (US$324b) as at 31 March 2025. Its Purpose "So Every Generation Prospers" guides it to make a difference for today's and future generations. Temasek seeks to build a resilient and forward-looking portfolio that will deliver sustainable returns over the long term. It has 13 offices in 9 countries around the world: Beijing, Hanoi, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Singapore in Asia; and Brussels, London, Mexico City, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Washington, DC outside Asia. For more information on Temasek, please visit www.temasek.com.sg

