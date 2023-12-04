ROC.ai Expands into New Markets with Launch of Iris Recognition, Driving American-Made Innovation in Multimodal Biometrics

Game-Changing Approach Enables Launch in Record Time, Setting New Industry Standards for Combined Speed and Accuracy in Iris Recognition

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their blockbuster drive to put American-made computer vision algorithms at the top of global performance, Rank One Computing (ROC.ai) has announced the launch of their groundbreaking iris recognition solution. By leveraging their cutting-edge AI, ML, and deep learning expertise, ROC.ai was able to develop an iris matching algorithm that outperforms global competitors in just a few short months.

ROC (Rank One Computing) When tested on a 1M iris database, ROC.ai achieved a mean search speed of 0.11s. In contrast, no other vendor achieved a search speed of less than 1 second, with the majority falling above the 10-second mark. This demonstrates ROC.ai's ability to outperform other vendors by 100x in iris database searches, achieving exceptional speed and highly competitive accuracy. Source: https://pages.nist.gov/IREX10

In the prestigious NIST IREX rankings , ROC.ai's algorithm proved to be 100x faster than NEC, IDEMIA, or Thales – with an accuracy in searching two eyes (left and right iris) of 99.3% at a false positive ID rate of 1.0%.

"While not surprised, I am remarkably impressed with our team's ability to build such a powerful set of algorithms in such a short time. We announced our first fingerprint matching algorithms earlier this year and now we have one of the leading iris algorithms. We're developing from the ground up, here in the U.S., and competing head-to-head with established foreign biometric giants," said ROC.ai CEO Scott Swann.

Iris recognition, a form of biometric authentication that relies on the unique patterns in a person's iris, has been gaining traction for its high accuracy and security. It has critical applications across multiple sectors, from border control and national security to access control and financial services. However, achieving a high level of accuracy is no easy feat, as it requires advanced algorithms that can handle the complex and delicate task of matching iris patterns. The success of ROC.ai in this field is a testament to their prowess in artificial intelligence, deep learning, and the development of complex neural networks that replicate the human visual system.

"The ROC team's journey began less than six months ago with a commitment to revolutionize the field of iris recognition. We embarked on a mission to develop a U.S.-native algorithm that would establish a new standard for accuracy and speed. We are delighted to have delivered on this goal in our first submission and in record time," said Blake Moore, ROC.ai VP of Product and Customer Success.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) conducts its IREX tests to evaluate the quality and reliability of iris recognition algorithms worldwide. By securing a NIST ranking in an unprecedented timeframe, ROC.ai demonstrated the efficiency and robustness of their highly innovative, scalable approach.

Traditionally, it takes years for biometric companies to develop algorithms that can compete on a global scale. What is most noteworthy about ROC.ai's achievement is that they managed to do it in just a few months. This accelerated pace not only underscores the technical expertise of the ROC team, but also reflects the incredible potential of American-made technology in transforming the global biometrics industry.

"Our approach to developing iris recognition capabilities was quite similar to past efforts that have delivered the industry-leading face and fingerprint recognition algorithms that ROC.ai is renowned for. It is a combination of the pattern recognition scientific principles espoused by the seminal textbook Pattern Classification , a blue-collar work ethic and mentality, and software engineering trade secrets that for nearly a decade now have landed ROC as the fastest and most efficient computer vision algorithm developer in the world," remarked Brendan Klare, ROC.ai Chief Scientist and Co-Founder.

The ROC.ai algorithm has not only set a new benchmark in the biometrics industry but has also brought much-needed innovation and competition to the global stage. Established identity proofing and biometrics companies are now closely watching the rise of this dynamic player (ROC.ai is also the #1 global face recognition provider in combined accuracy and efficiency).

With their visionary approach, unwavering dedication to data privacy, and an industry leading code of ethics , ROC.ai is showing the world that the future of biometric security is brighter than ever.

