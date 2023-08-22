ROC.ai Expands R&D Expertise with New Hire Dr. Garrick Brazil

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC.ai, the world leader in biometrics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence technologies, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Garrick Brazil to its R&D team. With offices in Denver, Colorado, and Morgantown, West Virginia, ROC.ai is experiencing explosive growth and demand for its products and services. To meet this global demand for emerging A.I. technology, ROC.ai is retaining more top shelf talent. Dr. Brazil joins ROC.ai after having served in numerous prestigious positions at well-respected organizations, including Meta (Facebook), Michigan State University, Bosch, and the Max Planck Institute (MPI).

"There were so many positive things that attracted me to join ROC.ai," said Dr. Brazil recently regarding his new position. "I have always been aware of the intellectual curiosity, and high caliber of talent and research at ROC.ai. The culture and trajectory of the company was really enticing. That powerful combination is hard to find these days."

Dr. Brazil completed a PhD from Michigan State University as part of the Computer Vision Lab, with a focus on vision for self-driving cars. While completing his PhD, he was advised by Xiaoming Liu, the Anil K. and Nandita Jain Endowed Professor of Engineering and MSU Foundation Professor. Professor Liu is an internationally renowned CV/ML scientist and researcher. Dr. Brazil earned his bachelor's degree in computer science at Kettering University in Flint, Michigan.

Dr. Brendan Klare, ROC's co-founder and Chief Scientist, warmly welcomed Dr. Brazil by stating, "We were extremely pleased when Dr. Brazil joined the team. His research interests, stellar pedigree, and excitement for the field of computer vision bring a high level of enthusiasm to our R&D team. We're lucky to have him."

Dr. Brazil's research interests are in computer vision and machine learning, especially in scene understanding, in 2D or 3D, and self-supervised learning. He has collaborated and open sourced nearly a dozen research projects in the space of 2D-3D scene understanding. He most recently worked as a post-doctoral researcher at the Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) lab at Meta  (Facebook). FAIR's computer vision research term has arguably been the most impactful CV/ML research group over the last five to ten years. He recently released a general 3D object detection framework called Omni3D (https://github.com/facebookresearch/omni3d) which includes a 3D object detection dataset (Omni3D) and baseline algorithm (Cube R-CNN).

This past year at ROC.ai has been a strong one for hiring and retaining top talent. Earlier this year in February, Tony Brown joined the team as Chief Operating Officer and just last month in July, Benji Hutchinson joined as Chief Revenue Officer.

"Having only been with ROC.ai for about one month, I'm overjoyed that our company can attract such top talent," said Mr. Hutchinson. "The excitement is infectious. It's great to see Brendan's leadership with the research. He's already built an amazingly talented team, and Scott Swann, our CEO, is adding rocket fuel to grow around our steady foundation."

About ROC AI – Rank One Computing is a world leader in accurate and efficient face recognition (FR), fingerprint, and object recognition built on AI/ML computer vision. We are the most trusted provider of AI/ML biometric matchers to the U.S. Military, Law Enforcement, Fintech, and Commercial organizations. We are employee-owned, ethics driven, and 100% Made in America. Our AI/ML computer vision algorithms lead the industry in security, accuracy, and speed as proven in NIST government testing, tactical military applications, and hundreds of millions of identity proofing transactions. Our company has offices in Denver, Colorado and Morgantown, West Virginia.

Media contact:
Jessica Sell, Vice President of Congressional Affairs & Community Outreach
[email protected]
949-874-2347

