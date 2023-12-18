ROC.ai Strengthens Leadership Team to Capitalize on Rapid Growth: The Future Is Bright for American-Made Biometrics

Having Just Released a NIST-Certified Iris Recognition Algorithm in Record Time, the Innovative Computer Vision Company Gears Up for Surging Demand in 2024, Expanding Its Leadership Team on All Fronts

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rank One Computing (ROC.ai), a world leader in computer vision and biometrics, has once again made waves by bolstering its leadership team. The latest move is part of a continued long-term strategy to support the company's growth momentum and capture demand for its multimodal biometrics solutions across the public sector and commercial markets.

Following the appointments of CEO Scott Swann, COO Tony Brown, and CRO Benji Hutchinson, the latter two earlier this year, ROC.ai has now named Susan Amick as their VP of Business Development, Commercial Markets. Formerly of Authentic ID and AFIX Technologies, Amick will head up the company's ongoing expansion into the FinTech, law enforcement, and commercial markets.

"Susan brings a multi-decade track record of success in the biometrics and secure credentialing industry. This includes extensive experience advancing biometrics within state and local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, as well as FinTech enterprise identity proofing solutions. We're excited about the role she will play in helping ROC fulfill our mission to make the world a smarter, safer place," said Scott Swann, ROC.ai CEO.

It's been a whirlwind year for ROC.ai. The launch of a globally competitive iris recognition solution with technology made 100% on American soil has reinforced ROC.ai's industry position: as the combined fastest and most accurate computer vision algorithm developer in the world and a genuine leader in American innovation. This has coincided with the rapid evolution of their C-suite team, bringing advanced levels of tactical and operational expertise to an organization already renowned for its best-in-class technical excellence:

Scott Swann, Chief Executive Officer

Tasked with spearheading leadership and growth, Scott is the former head of Idemia National Security Solutions and a 25-year veteran in the federal and corporate biometrics fields. His extensive experience partnering with and consulting for government domains, such as the DOJ, DHS, DoD, and DOS, is facilitated by an 18-year tenure with the FBI.

Tony Brown, Chief Operating Officer

A seasoned biometrics professional, Tony has over 20 years of experience in strategic roles from innovative startups to the DoD, FBI, and DHS. He provides invaluable operational and tactical oversight in the fields of biometrics, identity management, and technology.

Benji Hutchinson, Chief Revenue Officer

With executive leadership roles at NEC, Paravision, and Idemia, Benji brings a wealth of expertise in digital identity, underscored by his 20-year track record of driving revenue growth across the public and private sectors.

"What we are seeing today is the result of a three-year plan to build on ROC.ai's amazing technical bench with an equally deep and talented team at the executive level. Our ROC-star leadership has massive technical and industry experience with a shared commitment to game-changing innovation," said Tony Brown, ROC.ai COO.

"I am thrilled to be part of this new era at ROC. Every employee is equally passionate about our vision, technology, and customers. I consider myself very fortunate to be part of the ROC team and I look forward to helping the company expand into new growth verticals and adjacent markets," added Susan Amick, VP of Business Development, Commercial Markets.

With face, fingerprint, video analytics, and now iris, ROC.ai joins a small cohort of highly sophisticated, fully-fledged multimodal biometrics providers. The launch of an iris-matching algorithm capable of outperforming global competitors right out of the box is a testament to the ROC.ai team and the game-changing power of American innovation.

Slowly but surely, U.S.-based companies are closing the gap in global biometrics capabilities by incorporating novel approaches, new standards of ethical and technical excellence, and cutting-edge AI, ML, and deep learning expertise.

A World Leader in Computer Vision and Biometrics

At ROC.ai, we believe in the power of technology to make the world smarter, safer, and stronger – without bias or threats to privacy. Trusted by the U.S. military, law enforcement, and FinTech, our multimodal solutions deliver game-changing results with battle-tested reliability across NIST government testing, military applications, and 200M+ annual identity proofing transactions.

