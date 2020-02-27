ROCCAT Becomes Dr Disrespect's Exclusive Partner For PC Gaming Mice, Keyboards And More

"Dr Disrespect is a formidable gamer and powerful partner," said René Korte, General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. "There are very few streamers with the skills to game and entertain like Doc does, so providing him our superior PC hardware is an honor, and we look forward to continuing our work together."

Dr Disrespect was named Streamer of the Year twice (2019, 2017) by the Esports Awards and has over 3.8 million followers with over 150 million total views on his Twitch channel. In Dec. 2019, The Walking Dead creators, Skybound Entertainment, entered a television deal with Doc to develop a TV series based on his character. Another deal was announced in mid-February with Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, for a comedic "memoir" detailing the character's backstory and is scheduled to publish next spring.

"Benjamin Franklin or whatever once declared, 'the best investment is in the tools of one's own trade,'" said Dr Disrespect. "Only ROCCAT's sleek, precision-engineered gaming devices can meet my exact demands for the premiere tools necessary to dominate my competition."

Dr Disrespect is currently using ROCCAT's award winning Kain series mice and Vulcan series keyboards. Kain is born from the vision of creating the best "click" and aimed to deliver maximum precision performance as one of the fastest and most responsive PC gaming mice available. Popular tech/lifestyle publication T3 recently named the Kain 120 AIMO "The overall best gaming mouse available today." ROCCAT's latest Vulcan 121 AIMO mechanical gaming keyboard is the new, even faster version of the Vulcan 120 AIMO which was named Best Gaming Keyboard of 2019 by WIRED. In addition to using ROCCAT's latest gear to deliver his opponent's demise, Dr Disrespect will work on a range of signature products pairing ROCCAT's precision engineering with Doc's dominating gameplay.

To experience Dr Disrespect's unique and entertaining gaming sessions, check out his Twitch channel at https://www.twitch.tv/drdisrespect. For more information on ROCCAT's line-up of high-quality, German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit https://roccat.org.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone®. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

