ROCCAT Debuts Performance Optical Switches Plus New Variants Of Its Award-Winning Vulcan Series PC Gaming Keyboards

ROCCAT's full-size Vulcan Pro and the more compact Vulcan TKL Pro keyboards featuring the Titan Optical Switches will be available at participating retailers worldwide on Oct. 30, 2020 for MSRPs of $199.99 and $159.99, respectively. The Vulcan TKL mechanical gaming keyboard with Titan Tactile Switches or Titan Speed Switches will be released in North America on October 4, 2020 for a MSRP of $129.99 , and will be available at participating retailers across Europe on October 30, 2020 .

"Our Vulcan series keyboards are already a big success for ROCCAT, so naturally we're thrilled to add TKL versions as well as introduce our Titan Optical Switch technology for an even faster competitive edge," said Rene Korte, General Manager of PC Products at Turtle Beach. "Two years ago, we introduced the first Vulcan featuring our own unique Titan Tactile Switch, followed by the faster Titan Speed Switch. The new Vulcan Pro models with the Titan Optical Switch gives gamers an even faster option, and sometimes that's all that matters when you're playing for the title."

Additional details on the latest additions to ROCCAT's award-winning Vulcan series PC gaming keyboards below.

Vulcan Pro

The Vulcan Pro features the same sleek, award-winning design as the Vulcan 121 and comes with ROCCAT's all-new Titan Optical Switches. The Titan Optical Switch replaces the physical contact of a regular mechanical switch with a beam of light that gets interrupted by the optical switch once the key is pressed. This leads to a more responsive reaction time that registers keystrokes 40 times faster than a classic mechanical switch, as well as a longer lifetime expectancy of 100 million clicks compared to 50 million clicks for a mechanical switch. The Vulcan Pro, comes with an Ash Black anodized aluminum plate, connects via a wired USB-A connector, and offers low-profile ergonomic key caps. The Vulcan Pro is part of ROCCAT's AIMO-enabled family of products offering a vivid RGB light scheme, and it also comes with a removable magnetic wrist-rest. The Vulcan Pro will be available for a MSRP of $199.99/199.99€.

Vulcan TKL Pro

With many core and professional gamers preferring a more compact keyboard when they play, the Vulcan TKL Pro is the tenkeyless version of the Vulcan Pro, achieved by reducing the size of the chassis as well as removing the number pad. The TKL Pro comes with a removable USB-C cable, and like the other Vulcan variants it offers a game mode allowing gamers to set macros for their favorite games. The Vulcan TKL Pro also supports the AIMO lighting system, making it the perfect companion for the other products in the AIMO range. The Vulcan TKL Pro will be available for a MSRP of $159.99/159.99€.

Vulcan TKL

The Vulcan TKL mechanical keyboard will also be available in two versions; one with the Titan Tactile Switch, and one with the Titan Speed Switch. Both versions of the Vulcan TKL come with a removable USB-C cable. The Vulcan TKL keyboards will be available for a MSRP of $129.99/129.99€.

