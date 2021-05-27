ROCCAT Expands PC Gaming Headset Lineup With The All-new, Premium Wireless Syn Pro Air, Featuring Immersive 3D Audio

"Much like the Elo Series , the Syn Pro Air is the perfect combination of ROCCAT's strong design focus and Turtle Beach's audio expertise and class-leading tech," says René Korte, ROCCAT Founder & General Manager for PC peripheral at Turtle Beach. " Syn Pro Air offers fans the latest 3D audio technology paired with flawless wireless connectivity, plus our semi-transparent Bionic Shell design that's amplified with AIMO lighting. Syn Pro Air is hands-down our best PC gaming headset yet."

The Syn Pro Air pushes the boundaries of traditional 7.1 surround sound even further. 3D audio introduces a third dimension to the soundscape, allowing gamers to hear from above and below in addition to hearing from all around them. The Syn Pro Air's sound is powered by Turtle Beach's 50mm Nanoclear™ drivers. In addition to fully immersive 3D audio, the Syn Pro Air offers Turtle Beach's exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting, which boosts critical in-game sounds like approaching enemy footsteps for a competitive advantage.

The Syn Pro Air uses ROCCAT's Stellar Wireless technology to deliver a flawless, cable free experience. Stellar Wireless continually manages the headset's signal strength and battery consumption to offer an impressive 24 hours of continuous use on a single charge. For gamers who might have forgotten to charge their devices before a gaming session, 15 minutes of USB-C rapid charge will offer up to five hours of play. The headset comes with a wireless 2.4 GHz USB-A transmitter with 20Hz–20kHz speaker frequency response.

Built using ROCCAT's latest and most advanced materials, the Syn Pro Air is a robust yet lightweight headset. The Bionic Shell design showcases ROCCAT's renowned lighting ecosystem, AIMO, which offers up to 16.8 million color lighting customization options. AIMO will allow gamers to customize their Syn Pro Air to their taste, and works right out of the box without the need for extensive configuration. Syn Pro Air also features Turtle Beach's ProSpecs glasses-friendly cushions, which make gaming with spectacles a breeze, and its ear cushions feature plush memory foam while the perfect-fit headband guarantees comfort for hours. The cushions are wrapped in athletic fabric that's breathable and has moisture-wicking properties to prevent the build up of heat and sweat. Engineered to provide gamers with every possible convenience, Syn Pro Air includes intuitive on-ear audio controls for easy sound adjustment on the fly. The earcups also fold-flat, and the detachable flip-to-mute TruSpeak mic provides great versatility for gamers and streamers who travel.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.com ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand ( www.neatmic.com ) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

