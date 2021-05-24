ROCCAT Launches New White Colorway for the Popular Elo 7.1 Air Wireless PC Gaming Headset

"The Elo 7.1 Air white looks so good that you immediately notice when somebody is wearing it, and the AIMO lighting makes it even more attractive," said Rene Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. "Now there are even more color options for fans looking to complete their ROCCAT desktop setup. Use the Elo headset along with our Vulcan keyboards and just-launched Kone Pro mice, and there is no better-performing or looking desktop ecosystem."

ROCCAT's Elo 7.1 Air is the top-end wireless model of the Elo Series PC gaming headsets. It offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound via powerful 50mm drivers and adds Turtle Beach's patented Superhuman Hearing® sound setting for a distinct competitive advantage. Superhuman Hearing boosts low-level game audio like approaching enemy footsteps. The Elo 7.1 Air uses ROCCAT's Stellar Wireless technology for a dependable wireless connection as well as a long-lasting battery life that averages 24-hours of use. Additionally, it features ROCCAT's AIMO intelligent RGB lighting and Variable Mic Monitoring to help reduce shouting. The Elo 7.1 Air also offers gamers premium comfort-focused features such as plush memory foam cushions and a self-adjusting, floating metal headband for a durable and weightless fit.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.com ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand ( www.neatmic.com ) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR .

