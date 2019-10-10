ROCCAT Launches The Kone Pure Ultra - A Fully Updated Light Weight Variant Of Its Acclaimed Kone Series PC Gaming Mice

"The Kone is part of ROCCAT's heritage, so each time we release a new version, we always want to make sure we're satisfying our loyal Kone Pure users, as well as enticing new gamers," said René Korte, General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. "Everything gamers love about the Kone Pure is there and upgraded in the Kone Pure Ultra , and we don't have any doubt that this is one of the best gaming mice available, made even better."

Not only does the Kone Pure Ultra deliver PC gamers the lighter version of the much-loved shape and feel of its predecessor, but as an ultra-light mouse it is an industry-first in its ergonomics. At a weight of just 66/66.5 grams (the Ash Black version being 66 grams while the Artic White version is 66.5 grams), the Kone Pure Ultra is an ultra-light weight mouse, with a solid body, and a soft coating that wraps the mouse for the perfect feel. Developed by ROCCAT to provide the advantages of the ultraviolet and rubber coatings, this Evolutionary Performance Coating is grippy, durable, and fingerprint resistant. It ensures a firm and secure hold of the mouse during long gaming sessions and adds to the already acclaimed comfort of the Kone Pure. Topping this with an improved feel and sound of the "clicks", plus the famous 2D Titan mouse wheel, extra-large mouse feet with rounded edges, and lighter, more flexible 1.8m cable – all the core features of the Kone Pure – were revisited to make the best ultra-light PC gaming mouse.

The Kone Pure Ultra also features ROCCAT's latest 16,000dpi Owl-Eye sensor for exceptionally sharp accuracy and tracking capability. Adjustable in 50dpi increments, the Owl-Eye 16K sensor is based on the PixArt 3389 sensor. Plus, it is the first Kone Pure to feature ROCCAT's AIMO living illumination eco-system. The Kone Pure Ultra will interact with the full AIMO portfolio to create a truly unique lighting experience. Rounding up with a 1,000Hz polling rate, 512kB onboard memory to save Macros and profiles, the Kone Pure Ultra might be light in weight but is no compromise to functionality and performance.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone®. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

