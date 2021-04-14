ROCCAT levels up with variety streamer and podcaster GoldGlove

"When we partner with influencers we look for those select gamers that need true performance to deliver their dominant victories while connecting seamlessly with their audience," said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. " GoldGlove is exactly the type of streamer we seek as a ROCCAT ambassador because of his mastery and passion for gaming as well as his professionalism in all of his casting endeavors. We look forward to helping him to notch more victories and expanding his growing fan base."

GoldGlove became one of the biggest sports/variety game streamers in the world of livestreaming by turning his passion for IRL sports (the Seattle Seahawks & the Portland Trailblazers in particular) into a popular channel that makes space for games like NBA2K and MLB The Show alongside live streaming mainstays like Warzone and PUBG. Outside of Twitch, GoldGlove runs the popular variety podcast 'Brothers to the End' with his former Gears of War teammate, VernNotice. Across all his streaming platforms he has amassed a following of over 3 million fans.

"I just want to play and have fun and have that desire come clearly through with my audience," said O'Neill. "Whether it is a sports game, FPS or open-world RPG I need peripherals that are precise, comfortable and reliable. ROCCAT's gear nails every one of those needs and it's killer to be able to partner with them and help them to grow."

GoldGlove is using ROCCAT's acclaimed Vulcan Pro keyboard, Burst Pro mouse and the Elo 7.1 USB headset in all his streams. For more on his latest conquests and escapades visit GoldGlove's channel on Twitch and YouTube and follow him on Twitter. For more information on ROCCAT's line-up of high-quality, German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit https://roccat.org.

