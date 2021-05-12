ROCCAT Partners With Famed YouTuber Coconut Brah

"We jumped at the opportunity to work with Coconut Brah because he's a gamer who continually pushes the boundaries of gaming, which is something we have in common," said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. "Every time he plays Rainbow Six he is planning the next angle, or the next strategy for his squad to vanquish the other team. He embodies precisely the type of gamer we want on team ROCCAT and we are honored to welcome him."

Jon "Coconut Brah" Soli has been using Turtle Beach products since the beginning of his career when he was gaming on Xbox. Since moving to PC, his focus has been playing Rainbow Six Siege and other FPS games. ROCCAT's all-new desktop setup offers him groundbreaking technology that delivers a competitive advantage. ROCCAT's ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switch technology, found in the brand's latest mice and keyboards, registers mouse clicks and keystrokes up to 100 times faster compared to the standard switches found in most other competitive PC gaming mice and keyboards.

"When I play Rainbow Six, I need peripherals that are fast, precise, comfortable, and reliable, and ROCCAT nails all of those for me," said Jon "Coconut Brah" Soli. "I continually try to build and develop unique tactics in each game, and ROCCAT's gear delivers the speed and precision to support whatever seemingly strange strategy I come up with. ROCCAT's gear performs the way I need it to, it looks amazing, and I'm happy to join them."

For more on Coconut Brah's latest conquests and brilliant new tactics, check out his channel on Twitch and YouTube and follow him on Twitter . For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

