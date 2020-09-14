ROCCAT Reveals The Elo Series PC Gaming Headsets - The First Products In The Brand's New Lineup Of Precision PC Gaming Accessories

ROCCAT's Elo series includes three different headsets for PC gamers to choose from, each designed with premium, comfort-focused features such as memory foam cushions and a self-adjusting floating metal headband – offering a unique, durable, and weightless fit. The Elo X Stereo is a light-weight stereo headset with a MSRP of $49.99. The Elo 7.1 USB ups the ante with premium 7.1 channel surround sound, ROCCAT's AIMO intelligent lighting system, Variable Mic Monitoring and a USB connection for a MSRP of $69.99. The Elo 7.1 Air takes things even further with wireless connectivity, Turtle Beach's patented Superhuman Hearing ® sound setting for a competitive advantage, and a long-lasting 24-hour battery life for a MSRP of $99.99. All three Elo series headsets will be available at participating retailers worldwide on October 4, 2020. Pre-order now at ROCCAT.org .

"The Elo headsets show the result of what happens when you combine the best of ROCCAT and Turtle Beach, and this is just the first wave of our new precision-focused PC gaming accessories," said Rene Korte, Head of PC Products at Turtle Beach. "The Elos look sleek and sound amazing, and we still have new additions to our award-winning Vulcan series keyboards on the way, along with new mice and more – all designed to deliver an amazing desktop ecosystem that makes ROCCAT the PC brand for all serious PC gamers."

Turtle Beach CEO, Juergen Stark, added, "ROCCAT's all-new Elo series PC gaming headsets, as well as the additional ROCCAT PC accessories that will be revealed in the future, reflect the very productive investments we've been putting toward growing Turtle Beach's share in the $3 billion PC accessories market. ROCCAT's new products offer PC gamers some of the highest performance and best-looking PC gear, all designed to provide a competitive advantage while making gaming more immersive and enjoyable, and is a core part of achieving our target of 10-20% annual topline growth over time."

Full details of ROCCAT's all-new Elo series headsets are below, and more information can be found at ROCCAT.org.

Elo X Stereo Cross-Platform Gaming Headset

Designed for stereo enthusiasts and multiplatform gamers, the Elo X Stereo delivers supreme sound powered by precision-tuned 50mm drivers. Its extended cross-platform compatibility via a 3.5mm jack complements premium comfort features including memory foam cushions and a self-adjusting metal headband for a unique, weightless fit. Class-leading Turtle Beach audio technologies include the high-sensitivity, high-performance TruSpeak™ microphone and patented ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly comfort. The Elo X Stereo comes with a PC audio splitter and feels like a feature-packed premium product with an attractive MSRP of $49.99.

Elo 7.1 USB Surround Sound Gaming Headset

The Elo 7.1 USB offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound powered by its precision-tuned 50mm drivers. It also boasts Turtle Beach audio innovations such as the high-sensitivity, high-performance TruSpeak™ microphone for crystal-clear communication, plus Variable Mic Monitoring to help avoid shouting, and ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly ear cushions. In addition to premium comfort features like memory foam cushioning and a self-adjusting metal headband, the Elo 7.1 USB also works with ROCCAT's AIMO lighting system offering vivid color customizations. The Elo 7.1 USB will be available for a competitive MSRP of $69.99.

Elo 7.1 Air Wireless Surround Sound RGB Gaming Headset

The Elo 7.1 Air is the top-end wireless model of the series. It offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound via powerful 50mm drivers and adds Turtle Beach's exclusive Superhuman Hearing® sound setting for a competitive advantage. Elo 7.1 Air uses ROCCAT's Stellar Wireless technology for a dependable wireless connection as good as, and sometimes faster than, a wired connection, as well as a long-lasting battery that averages 24-hours of use. The Elo 7.1 Air is also a new addition to ROCCAT's AIMO product portfolio and will be available for a MSRP of $99.99.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world's leading gaming audio and accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.org) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

