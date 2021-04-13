ROCCAT Signs New Partnership With Leading Global Esports Organization Gen.G

Through the new partnership, Gen.G's teams will be using ROCCAT's latest gear, including the groundbreaking Elo series PC gaming headsets, the ridiculously fast and fan-favorite Vulcan keyboards (like the Vulcan TKL Pro – a recent recipient of a 5/5 Star Review + Platinum Award from T3 ), lightweight Burst gaming mice, and Sense mousepads. Additionally, ROCCAT will be working directly with Gen.G's players and streamers to create a wealth of unique, engaging, and fun content for fans, as well as working with them to build their insights and competitive knowledge into future products.

"We're extremely excited to be extending our esports partnerships to Korea with Gen.G Esports – one of the most well-respected esports organizations in the world," said Juergen Stark, Chairman & CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "We're growing our business in Korea and can't wait for the teams, their fans, and gamers in the region to see why ROCCAT is fast becoming one of the most sought-after PC gaming accessory brands."

"My roots are in competitive gaming and ROCCAT has a celebrated esports heritage based on delivering products that genuinely improve performance," added Rene Korte, ROCCAT founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. "We're excited to be building on that legacy by partnering with Gen.G and their roster of elite players."

Gen.G Esports Co-President and COO Arnold Hur said, "We are very excited to partner with a brand like ROCCAT and look forward to their high-performance PC gaming products taking Gen.G Esports and our content creators to a whole new level."

ROCCAT is known for combining detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for PC gaming and has a history of creating award-winning accessories. The brand recently launched its latest Vulcan series keyboards and Burst mice. These products feature ROCCAT's ground-breaking Titan Optical Switch technology that registers keystrokes and mouse clicks up to 100x faster than standard mechanical switches and lasts twice as long.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.org and be sure to follow ROCCAT on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube . For the latest information on Turtle Beach products, accessories, and stories, visit the Turtle Beach website at www.turtlebeach.com .

About Gen.G Esports

Established in 2017, Gen.G is the leading esports organization connecting the U.S. and Asia. Ranked #6 in the 2020 Forbes list of the world's most valuable esports companies, Gen.G is the only major organization that owns and operates top teams in the world's leading esports markets – China, South Korea, and the United States. Its unique portfolio of teams, winners of 7 global championships to date, includes the Seoul Dynasty franchise of the Overwatch League; 2014 & 2017 League of Legends world champion team in South Korea; the world's top all-female Fortnite team, based in Los Angeles; the NBA 2K League's historic expansion franchise in Shanghai; and top ranked teams in CSGO, PUBG, and Valorant.

Gen.G's core mission is to help fans and athletes use the power of gaming and esports to get ahead in and beyond the competition. The company has quickly become a commercial and thought leader, building a global, inclusive, and cross-cultural future for sports entertainment. Its widely acclaimed initiatives include: #TeamBumble, the leading team platform for the empowerment of women in gaming; and Gen.G Global Academy, the world's first fully-integrated academic esports program. Gen.G's teams, content creators, and corporate staff work out of their offices in Los Angeles, Seoul, and Shanghai.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation https://corp.turtlebeach.com ) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.org ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand ( www.neatmic.com ) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "project", "intend" and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, our indebtedness, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Turtle Beach Corporation

Related Links

http://turtlebeach.com

