ROCCAT's All-New Elo Series PC Gaming Headsets Available At Participating Retailers Worldwide Sunday, October 4, 2020

Sunday, October 4, 2020 also marks the launch of the latest addition to ROCCAT's Vulcan series keyboards with the new Vulcan TKL , as well as the new supersized Sense AIMO XXL mousepad. The Vulcan TKL is a compact tenkeyless version of the full-size Vulcan mechanical keyboard design and features ROCCAT's Titan Linear or Titan Tactile switches. The Vulcan TKL will be available in the U.S. for a MSRP of $129.99/129.99€ and will launch in Europe on October 30, 2020. Additionally, ROCCAT's popular Sense AIMO mousepad goes XXL and joins ROCCAT's AIMO- enabled family of products to make the lighting eco-system bigger and better than ever before. The Sense AIMO XXL mousepad will be available at participating retailers globally for a MSRP of $59.99/59.99€.

"This weekend gamers can finally get their hands on ROCCAT's latest groundbreaking products and experience first-hand the precision and advantage of using the best PC accessories on the market," said René Korte, General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. "We're excited to see the Elos, TKLs and Sense AIMO XXL arriving in stores, and later this month the Pro versions of our award-winning Vulcan keyboards and Burst mice featuring our ultra-fast, game-changing Titan Optical Switch technology will be available."

Full details on ROCCAT's all-new Elo 7.1 Air, Elo 7.1 USB, and Elo X Stereo headsets, Vulcan TKL keyboard, and Sense AIMO XXL mousepad below.

Elo 7.1 Air Wireless Surround Sound RGB Gaming Headset

The Elo 7.1 Air is the top-end wireless model of the series. It offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound via powerful 50mm drivers and adds Turtle Beach's exclusive Superhuman Hearing® sound setting for a competitive advantage. Elo 7.1 Air uses ROCCAT's Stellar Wireless technology for a dependable wireless connection as good as – and sometimes faster than – a wired connection, as well as a long-lasting battery that averages 24-hours of use. A high-sensitivity, high-performance TrueSpeak™ microphone delivers crystal-clear chat and Variable Mic Monitoring helps cut down shouting, while memory foam cushions with ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly tech and a self-adjusting metal headband provide premium comfort and a unique, weightless fit. The Elo 7.1 Air is also a new addition to ROCCAT's AIMO product portfolio and will be available for a MSRP of $99.99/99.99€.

Elo 7.1 USB Surround Sound Gaming Headset

The Elo 7.1 USB offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound powered by its precision-tuned 50mm drivers. It also boasts Turtle Beach audio innovations such as the high-sensitivity, high-performance TruSpeak™ microphone for crystal-clear communication, plus Variable Mic Monitoring to help avoid shouting, and ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly ear cushions. In addition to premium comfort features like memory foam cushioning and a self-adjusting metal headband, the Elo 7.1 USB also works with ROCCAT's AIMO lighting system offering vivid color customizations. The Elo 7.1 USB will be available for a competitive MSRP of $69.99/69.99€.

Elo X Stereo Cross-Platform Gaming Headset

Designed for stereo enthusiasts and multiplatform gamers, the Elo X Stereo delivers supreme sound powered by precision-tuned 50mm drivers. Its extended cross-platform compatibility via a 3.5mm jack complements premium comfort features including memory foam cushions and a self-adjusting metal headband for a unique, weightless fit. Class-leading Turtle Beach audio technologies include the high-sensitivity, high-performance TruSpeak™ microphone and patented ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly comfort. The Elo X Stereo comes with a PC audio splitter and an attractive MSRP of $49.99/49.99€.

Vulcan TKL

The Vulcan TKL is the new tenkeyless follow-up to ROCCAT's award-winning Vulcan mechanical gaming keyboard series and will be available in two versions. PC gamers who want the most responsive performance will want the Vulcan TKL with ROCCAT's Titan Linear Switch which is 30% faster than standard mechanical switches, while those who prefer a slightly firmer keystroke can opt for the TKL with the Titan Tactile Switch, which is 20% faster than standard switches. Both versions of the Vulcan TKL feature the same low-profile design as the full-size models, with a sleek anodized aluminum plate and a removable USB-C cable. The Vulcan TKL keyboards will be available for a MSRP of $129.99/129.99€.

Sense AIMO XXL

ROCCATs popular Sense AIMO mousepad has also received an upgrade and is now available in the XXL format of 900x400x3.5mm. The Sense AIMO XXL also joins ROCCAT's AIMO family of products and is the perfect companion to any of the ROCCAT AIMO product portfolio. Its soft cloth surface is bordered by a vivid RGB light guide with two programmable light zones. The Sense AIMO XXL will be available for a MSRP of $59.99/59.99€.

