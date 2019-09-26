ROCCAT's New Kain Series Ultra-Responsive PC Gaming Mice Let Gamers Stay One Click Ahead Of The Competition - Available At Retail Starting Friday, September 27, 2019

"Our all-new Kain series mice offer PC gamers ROCCAT's core values of precision and performance, wrapped in an elegant shell that feels great right from the first touch," said René Korte, General Manager of PC Products at Turtle Beach. "And when used with our other AIMO -enabled products, it creates the perfect PC gaming desktop ecosystem with a unique lighting experience."

Kain is ROCCAT's latest new series of PC gaming mice designed to be the fastest and best-feeling mice on the market. PC gamers will have three models of the Kain mouse to choose from – both wired and wireless. The Kain 100 AIMO provides gamers with side grips for maximum control and 8500 DPIs. The Kain 120 AIMO features a unique hybrid performance coating which is durable, dirt resistant, grippy and feels great to touch. The variant also hosts the updated Owl-Eye sensor offering up to 16K DPIs. Additionally, the wireless Kain 200 AIMO will offer PC gamers the cable-free version of its newest technology, and all three versions of Kain are available in Ash Black and Arctic White.

For more information on ROCCAT's lineup of high-quality, German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit https://roccat.org. For the latest information on Turtle Beach products, accessories, and stories, visit the Turtle Beach website at www.turtlebeach.com and the Turtle Beach Blog at https://blog.turtlebeach.com. Fans can also follow Turtle Beach on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone®. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's liquidity, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and adoption of future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology and products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, changes in the fair value of our outstanding warrants and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Forms 10-Q and 10-K and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Turtle Beach