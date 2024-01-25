ROCCO MANGEL, OWNER OF CELEBRATED ROCCO'S TACOS & TEQUILA BAR, AIMS TO RAISE $100K TOWARDS NATIONAL MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS SOCIETY

Rocco Mangel Leads Team Rocco to Raise $100K for Walk MS on February 25th, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocco Mangel, the charismatic philanthropist and founding partner of Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 2015, is joining forces with Walk MS to raise funds and awareness for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society this month.

On Sunday, February 25, 2024, Rocco will walk alongside his family, friends, and those who support Team Rocco in an effort to raise $100K towards the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and to take one step closer towards the fight against MS.

ROCCO MANGEL, OWNER OF ROCCO'S TACOS & TEQUILA BAR, AIMS TO RAISE $100K TOWARDS NATIONAL MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS SOCIETY Post this

Rocco's philanthropic spirit didn't begin with his diagnosis. The restaurateur has also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars towards breast cancer awareness and has volunteered for the ALS Association, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Toys for Tots, Tri-County Humane Society, and March of Dimes.

Looking to get involved? Fans of Rocco and community members can support this year's Walk MS by registering to attend the event and donating to find a cure.

Register HERE for the walk and sign up to join Team Rocco.

for the walk and sign up to join Team Rocco. Donations can be made HERE . For all donations made over $5 , diners 21+ will receive a complimentary pour of tequila at all Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar locations through the end of February.

For more information, please visit www.jointeamrocco.com .

PHOTOS: HERE

VIDEO: HERE

WHEN: Sunday, February 25, 2024

Site Opens: 8:00 a.m. | Program Starts: 8:45 a.m. | Walk Begins: 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Walk MS: West Palm Beach will take place at the Meyer Amphitheater, 104 Datura Street, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401.

MEDIA CONTACT: Interviews with Rocco Mangel are available upon request by contacting [email protected] between now and February 25th.

ABOUT ROCCO'S TACOS & TEQUILA BAR

Brought to life by charismatic co-owner Rocco Mangel, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar is the go-to destination for authentic Mexican dining in a vibrant atmosphere. A full sensory dining experience, Rocco's Tacos is complete with upbeat music, a spirited happy hour, a delicious Taco Tuesday promotion with $2 off all tacos, beers, and margaritas, and all you can drink brunch on weekends. Diners can sample from Rocco's impressive tequila library, which features over 300 varieties of tequila, either alone or mixed with Rocco's famous homemade Margarita sour mix, nibble on guacamole prepared tableside, and enjoy cuisine that embodies the true spirit of Mexico. Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar is located in Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa, Naples, and Delray Beach. For more information visit Rocco's website at www.RoccosTacos.com or follow along on social media through Facebook @roccostacos , Instagram @roccos_tacos , X @roccostacos , and TikTok @roccostacosandtequilabar . #roccostacos #witnessrocco

ABOUT ROCCO MANGEL, OWNER OF ROCCO'S TACOS & TEQUILA BAR

Rocco Mangel is the self-made man behind Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar. With ten restaurants in Florida, he is at the forefront of the Mexican cuisine game. He is also a devoted father, a successful philanthropist, and in 2016 he announced that he was living with multiple sclerosis. By publicly sharing his diagnosis, Rocco hopes to let people know that his life, and those of others with MS, can continue to thrive. Serving as a voice for MS, Rocco has raised more than $1 Million in donations for the National MS Society, and in 2018 he received the organization's prestigious Hope Award. Prior to his work with the Society, he raised over $250,000 for breast cancer research through the Susan G. Komen Foundation. He also supports the Police Athletic League in West Palm Beach, and has contributed time and money to the ALS Association, Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, Toys for Tots, Tri-County Humane Society, March of Dimes, Palm Beach Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and other organizations. To follow along on Rocco's journey, visit @roccomangel . A portrait of Rocco can be found HERE .

SOURCE Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar