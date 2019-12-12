Roche and Fortelinea to co-market software solutions in US to improve workflow in histology research labs

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG;OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it has signed a joint marketing agreement in the United States with Fortelinea Software Systems that allows for the linking of Roche's VENTANA Connect middleware with Fortelinea's Prima lab tracking and management system to improve workflow for automated immunohistochemistry (IHC) and in-situ hybridization (ISH) testing in U.S. research laboratories.

The agreement enables U.S. labs with Prima software and Roche's DISCOVERY ULTRA automated IHC/ISH staining system with VENTANA Connect middleware to utilize one barcode across both platforms, allowing standardized slide labeling and streamlining data transfer and integration with the laboratory information system. The resulting automated IHC and ISH workflows help reduce turnaround time, redundant work and manual errors, improving the overall efficiency of lab processes.

About the DISCOVERY ULTRA system

The DISCOVERY ULTRA system provides automated, high-flexibility IHC/ISH slide staining for research laboratories. With 30 individual slide drawers, it enables labs to run both manual and fully automated experiments simultaneously with no synchronization errors. The system provides the ability to fully automate a broad range of IHC and ISH assays, including FISH, gene and protein IHC/ISH, mRNA ISH and multiplex assays (with any combination of IHC and ISH).

About Prima software

Prima is a comprehensive barcode tracking and management software comprised of four programs that each lend themselves to different lab stakeholders. It is a robust software which tracks lab assets wherever they go, starting at the receipt of materials, moving through the lab, and finally as they are diagnosed and archived. As tissue samples progress through the lab, cases are tracked in real-time and lab information is captured and disseminated to stakeholders who use the information to improve the process.

Prima is flexible and can connect to any equipment and software that a lab may use or choose to use in the future. Prima can integrate with lab hardware, such as stainers, processors, and printers, as well as LIS systems and digital pathology programs.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalized healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the tenth consecutive year, Roche has been recognized as the most sustainable company in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2018 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In 2018, Roche invested CHF 11 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 56.8 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com or diagnostics.roche.com .

The DISCOVERY ULTRA IHC/ISH system is for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Weist

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Indianapolis, Indiana USA

(317) 371-0035

mike.weist@roche.com

SOURCE Roche

Related Links

http://www.roche.com

