Roche Diabetes Care Rallies People Across the Country to Join the #BuckOffDiabetes Campaign

INDIANAPOLIS, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche Diabetes Care today announced the launch of #BuckOffDiabetes, a campaign that represents a bold, new attitude for taking on diabetes. #BuckOffDiabetes helps spread the word about how to not only save a buck, but donate a buck to a worthwhile cause. With the Accu-Chek® Guide SimplePay Programi people with diabetes can save a few bucks by always paying the same low price for every test strip refill. Furthermore, Roche Diabetes Care is asking everyone to get involved. Whether you have diabetes, or if diabetes affects someone you know and love, you can join the movement by turning your hand into bull horns and sharing a photo on social media with #BuckOffDiabetes. For every post, the company will donate a buck to several diabetes-related organizations.ii

Country singer Ben Rue* has been living with type 1 diabetes for the past 16 years and has teamed up with Roche Diabetes Care, the makers of Accu-Chek® Guide, to travel across the country to share his story and encourage everyone to get involved. As part of the brand's sponsorship with iHeartMedia, Ben's first stop will be at the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Texas on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

"Just like riding a bull, there are many ups and downs to managing a condition that can be both complicated and expensive," said country musician, Ben Rue. "I'm excited to tour the country to get as many people as we can to join the #BuckOffDiabetes campaign. Diabetes affects so many of us, so get out your cameras and share your photos to donate to organizations that are making a difference."

In support of this campaign, Roche Diabetes Care is proud to donate to the following organizations: Beyond Type 1, the College Diabetes Network, and Taking Control of Your Diabetes. Each of these organizations is making significant strides to advance diabetes education, treatment, and care, while sharing Roche Diabetes Care's mission of improving the lives of those living with diabetes. In addition to learning how to save and donate a buck, the campaign website, www.buckoffdiabetes.com, will offer people with diabetes valuable tips and tools for managing their condition.

"Every person at our company is touched by diabetes in some way and understands the need for simple solutions," said Brad Moore, Head of Roche Diabetes Care, North America. "Through this campaign, we hope to show our support for the community, as well as provide resources that help people with diabetes focus on their health, without cost being a barrier."

Learn how to save a buck, donate a buck, and better manage your diabetes by bucking the trend at www.buckoffdiabetes.com.

About Accu-Chek® Guide SimplePay Program

With the SimplePay Program, Roche Diabetes Care offers people with diabetes a solution that addresses today's increasing insurance costs and high deductibles by allowing consumers to pay a consistent and easy-to-understand everyday low price for test strips.i

To start saving today, you can download the free SimplePay card at SimplePaySaves.com and hand the card to your pharmacist along with a prescription for the Accu-Chek® Guide meter and test strips. Free SimplePay savings cards are also available in select physician offices and pharmacies.

About Ben Rue

Ben is a country singer and songwriter from Silverton, Oregon who is living with type 1 diabetes. In 2012, he made the move to Nashville to pursue a career as a professional musician. While touring the country to share his music, Ben's profile continues to increase with 2M+ streams on Spotify. Ben's debut single, "I Can't Wait (Be My Wife)," released Spring 2014, garnered attention from Billboard as "wedding song of the summer for 2014."

Ben was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a young teen and struggled to adjust and gain confidence in himself. As a result, Ben is focused on helping others stay motivated and positive when it comes to life with a chronic illness. This year Ben will be traveling across the country to share the news about the #BuckOffDiabetes campaign.

*Ben Rue is a paid spokesperson for Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. and Accu-Chek®.

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care has been a pioneer in providing innovation in diabetes technology and services for more than 40 years, helping people with diabetes to live their lives as active and unrestricted as possible. Being a global leader in diabetes management, more than 5,000 employees in over 150 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk, caregivers and healthcare providers to optimally manage the condition – and more importantly achieve more time in the target range so they can experience true relief. Under the brand Accu-Chek® and in collaboration with partners, Roche Diabetes Care creates value by providing integrated diabetes management solutions to monitor glucose levels, deliver insulin and track relevant data points for successful glucose management. By establishing a leading open digital platform, connecting devices and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care will enable personalised diabetes care and thus improve therapy outcomes.

For more information please visit www.accu-chek.com.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.



Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Roche has been recognised as the Group Leader in sustainability within the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry nine years in a row by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2017 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In 2017, Roche invested CHF 10.4 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 53.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 was founded in 2015 by Juliet de Baubigny, Nick Jonas, Sarah Lucas and Sam Talbot, and is a new brand of philanthropy leveraging the power of social media and technology, changing what it means to live with a chronic disease. With a focus on education, advocacy and the path to a cure, Beyond Type 1 has developed a broad ranging portfolio of grantees and programs aimed at improving the lives of people impacted by Type 1 diabetes.

About The College Diabetes Network

The College Diabetes Network (CDN) is the only nonprofit organization singularly focused on empowering young adults with diabetes during their transition to independence at college and beyond. By creating peer-based support networks and equipping young adults with expert resources and direction, CDN and its corporate partners provide a pathway to owning one's health decisions. The result is young adults who feel better, understand their options, are familiar with how to access these options, and are more empowered to do so.

About Taking Control Of Your Diabetes

Guided by the belief that every person with diabetes has the right to live a healthy, happy and productive life, Taking Control Of Your Diabetes (TCOYD), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, educates, motivates and empowers people with diabetes to take a more active role in their condition and provides innovative and integrative continuing diabetes education to medical professionals caring for people with diabetes.

For more information please contact:

Anne Gill

Head of Communications, Diabetes Care North America

Indianapolis, IN

Phone: 317.521.0500

anne.gill@roche.com

Accu-Chek®, Accu-Chek® GUIDE and Accu-Chek® GUIDE SIMPLEPAY are trademarks of Roche.

i The card is not insurance; it is a cash discount program and cannot be combined with any form of health insurance. Those insured by any government healthcare program, such as Medicare, Medicaid, the military or VA, are NOT eligible for this offer. Insurers may offer a lower cost option. Prescription for Accu-Chek Guide and 30- or 90-day supply of Accu-Chek Guide test strips is required. Limit 12 vials per refill. Refills cannot be dispensed before 75% of previous days' supply have elapsed. Program may be changed or discontinued at any time. ii For full details, please read the terms and conditions at www.buckoffdiabetes.com

