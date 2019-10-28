Roche Diagnostics Announces Matthew Sause As Chief Executive Officer - North America

Sause joins Roche Diagnostics from Gilead Sciences, where he was Senior Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Product Strategy. Previously, Sause had a 17-year career with the Roche Group. In the Diagnostics division at Roche from 2002-14, Sause's experience included U.S.-based sales roles in Molecular Diagnostics, commercial operations positions in Asia, and country leadership in Ireland. In the Pharmaceuticals division from 2014-19, Sause served as President of Country Operations in Peru and Korea before becoming Vice President and Lifecycle Leader for Roche's cancer medicine Tecentriq, a global role based at Genentech, member of the Roche Group, in South San Francisco. Sause succeeds Jack Phillips, who left Roche Diagnostics at the end of August.

"We are very pleased to have gained a highly experienced leader in Matt," said Thomas Schinecker, Chief Executive Officer of the Diagnostics division for the Roche Group. "He brings deep understanding of diagnostics in unique combination with many years of commercial leadership in pharmaceuticals. As we help our customers integrate the full range of diagnostics into the broader delivery of healthcare, Matt's experience will be invaluable."

