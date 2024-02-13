Roche enters into collaboration agreement with PathAI to expand digital pathology capabilities for companion diagnostics

PathAI will exclusively work with Roche Tissue Diagnostics (RTD) to develop artificial intelligence (AI) digital pathology algorithms for RTD's companion diagnostics business.

The image analysis algorithms will be deployed on Roche's navify Digital Pathology platform, allowing seamless integration into pathology laboratories worldwide.

The collaboration between RTD and PathAI helps advance precision medicine by bringing together AI-interpretation and companion diagnostics, increasing patient access to targeted treatments.

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with PathAI, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology for pathology.

Under the terms of this agreement, PathAI will exclusively work with Roche Tissue Diagnostics (RTD) to develop AI-enabled digital pathology algorithms in the companion diagnostics space. RTD will work exclusively with PathAI for a pre-specified term as the sole external algorithm development company for AI-powered companion diagnostics, while retaining the ability to continue to develop its own algorithms for companion diagnostics. PathAI will retain the ability to freely develop algorithms outside of companion diagnostics.

"As the market leader in companion diagnostics, we strive to continuously bring new innovations in personalised healthcare," said Jill German, Head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics. "This collaboration with PathAI will allow us to accelerate our ability to meet the demand from biopharma companies looking to develop AI-enabled companion diagnostics, and provide them with a powerful end-to-end solution in the pursuit of precision therapeutics."

Algorithms developed under this agreement will be deployed using Roche's Digital Pathology solution.

"This collaboration with Roche is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing the field of digital pathology and AI-enabled diagnostics for both drug development and clinical care," said Dr. Andy Beck, CEO and Co-Founder of PathAI. "High medical value diagnostic products with seamless integration into the laboratory workflow will accelerate the transition to digital pathology as the standard to aid clinicians in diagnosis and biomarker characterisation."

Under a previous agreement from October of 2021, the companies jointly developed an embedded image analysis workflow for pathologists. This workflow allows PathAI image analysis algorithms to be accessed within Roche's navify® Digital Pathology software platform. PathAI algorithms were the first to be fully integrated into the Roche Open Environment.

About Roche Personalised Healthcare Solutions & Roche Digital Pathology

In collaboration with Roche and other leading pharmaceutical companies, we identify and develop innovative predictive diagnostics to target those patients who are more likely to respond to specific therapies. The global partner of choice for companion diagnostics, we help to advance precision medicine by delivering diagnostic confidence through a broad menu of high medical value solutions that empower physicians to make the right treatment decisions more quickly. Our leadership and expertise in digital pathology, including AI-based image analysis algorithms, enables streamlined integration of diagnostic development with the latest in digital pathology solutions to help proliferate the delivery of crucial therapies to patients.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



