Roche expands long-term alliance with Sysmex

News provided by

Roche

03 Aug, 2023, 01:00 ET

  • Expanded alliance includes an agreement on eco social collaboration to jointly foster more sustainable diagnostic solutions, and the renewal of an agreement on hematology solutions for commercial and hospital laboratories, complementing the Roche Diagnostics portfolio
  • 25-year partnership between Roche and Sysmex brings hematology testing innovations to laboratories and helps patients get access to routine hematology diagnostics solutions

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the expansion of their Global Business Partnership Agreement with Sysmex. As part of the renewed framework, the companies strengthen their commitment to their long-standing partnership. Roche has been collaborating with Sysmex for 25 years and through the renewed terms, Roche will continue to offer Sysmex' hematology products, complementing their total lab solutions portfolio.

The updated non-exclusive agreement also introduces a new area of collaboration with an additional eco-social agreement to jointly explore more sustainable diagnostic solutions. By taking their long-standing collaboration beyond the current portfolio, both companies are committed to pursue more sustainable solutions.

"We are delighted to expand our 25-year partnership with Sysmex in the area of hematology and in exploring more sustainable diagnostics solutions. Roche and Sysmex both have a long-standing history of delivering reliable and innovative solutions for patients and I am very happy to see this collaboration grow," said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.

"We are pleased to announce the renewal of our partnership with Roche, reaffirming our commitment to long-term collaboration. Developing our partnerships in the field of diagnostics even further and addressing enduring eco-social challenges represents a significant milestone in advancing our alliance to the next level. Together, we firmly believe in making even greater contributions to our customers in laboratories and creating a sustainable society," said Kaoru Asano, President of Sysmex Corporation.

About the partnership 
Roche and Sysmex entered into their commercial and R&D collaboration in 1998 and continuously expanded their strong partnership. In 2020, the two companies signed the Global Business Partnership Agreement to further expand their partnership and to improve customer experience. In 2023, with renewed terms and expanded scope, both companies confirm their long-standing partnership and their commitment to build a more sustainable future for society.

Roche is committed to supporting improvements in haematology testing, which helps patients with the diagnosis and management of blood diseases, as diverse as anaemia and leukaemia. In the European Union (EU) alone, approximately 80 million people are currently affected with blood disorders. The burden of blood disorders on European society is estimated at €23 billion per year1. The Global Business Partnership Agreement between Roche and Sysmex stands to benefit patients in need of diagnostic solutions and will help laboratories to streamline their testing efficiency and effectiveness through integrated IVD technologies from a single service provider.

About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References
[1] Engert et al. EHA Roadmap for European Hematology Research. The European Hematology Association Roadmap for European Hematology Research: a consensus document. Haematologica. 2016;101(2): 115-208. doi: 10.3324/haematol.2015.136739.

For further information please contact

Euan Cameron, Head of Communications, Core Lab, Roche Diagnostics Solutions
Phone: + 79 948 54 49
e-Mail: [email protected]

Karin Freyenmuth, Head of Communications, Roche Diagnostics Partnering
Phone: + 79 578 49 75
e-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Roche

Also from this source

Roche expands long-term alliance with Sysmex

Roche to showcase next-generation diagnostic solutions at the American Association of Clinical Chemistry 2023 Clinical Lab Expo

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.