Roche Holdings, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of its Debt Tender Offer

BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche Holdings, Inc. (the "Offeror") announced today the early tender results of its previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase for cash for a combined aggregate purchase price (exclusive of Accrued Interest (as defined herein)) of up to $2,000,000,000 (the "Maximum Tender Amount") the 7.00% Notes due 2039 (the "2039 Notes") issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by Roche Holding Ltd (the "Company"), the 3.35% Notes due 2024 issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by the Company, the 3.25% Notes due 2023 issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by the Company, the 3.00% Notes due 2025 issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by the Company, the 2.875% Notes due 2021 issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by the Company, and the 5.25% Senior Notes due 2035 issued by the Offeror's subsidiary, Genentech, Inc. ("Genentech") (together, the "Securities").

The aggregate principal amounts of each series of Securities that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 3, 2019 (the "Early Tender Date") are specified in the table below. The amounts of each series of Securities that are purchased will be determined in accordance with the acceptance priority levels specified in the table below and on the cover page of the offer to purchase dated November 19, 2019 (the "Offer to Purchase") in the column entitled "Acceptance Priority Level" (the "Acceptance Priority Level"), and will be subject to the proration arrangements applicable to the Offer.

Title of Security Issuer CUSIP and ISIN Numbers Aggregate Principal Outstanding Amount(1) Acceptance Priority Level Acceptance Sublimit Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered













7.00% Notes due 2039 Roche Holdings, Inc. 771196 AU6 U75000 AN6 US771196AU61 USU75000AN65 $1,188,838,000 1 $300,000,000(2) $73,097,000 5.25% Senior

Notes due 2035 Genentech, Inc. 368710 AC3 US368710AC32 $324,991,000 2 N/A $36,539,000 3.35% Notes

due 2024 Roche Holdings,

Inc. 771196 BE1 U75000 BD7 US771196BE11 USU75000BD74 $1,650,000,000 3 N/A $1,060,775,000 3.25% Notes

due 2023 Roche Holdings,

Inc. 771196 BN1 U75000 BN5 US771196BN10 USU75000BN56 $750,000,000 4 N/A $359,815,000 3.00% Notes

due 2025 Roche Holdings,

Inc. 771196 BJ0 U75000 BJ4 US771196BJ08 USU75000BJ45 $1,000,500,000 5 N/A $493,948,000 2.875% Notes

due 2021 Roche Holdings,

Inc. 771196 BB7 U75000 BA3 US771196BB71 USU75000BA36 $1,300,000,000 6 N/A $656,398,000

(1) As of the commencement date of the Offer.

(2) With respect to the 2039 Notes, the Offer is subject to an aggregate purchase price acceptance sublimit of $300,000,000.

The Offer is being made upon and is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. The Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 17, 2019, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Offeror (as it may be extended or earlier terminated with respect to a series of Securities, the "Expiration Date"). The deadline to validly withdraw tenders of Securities was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 3, 2019; therefore, Securities that have been tendered and not validly withdrawn, and Securities tendered after that date, may not be withdrawn unless otherwise required by applicable law.

The consideration to be paid in the Offer for each series of Securities that are purchased pursuant to the Offer will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on December 4, 2019, by reference to the applicable fixed spread specified for each series of Securities on the front cover of the Offer to Purchase. An increase in the Maximum Tender Amount, if any, will be announced by the Offeror in connection with its announcement of the foregoing pricing information.

Payment for Securities that were validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase will be made promptly following the Early Tender Date (such date, the "Early Settlement Date"). Assuming that the conditions to the Offer are satisfied or waived, the Offeror expects that the Early Settlement Date will be December 5, 2019. Payments for Securities purchased in the Offer will include accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date applicable to the relevant series of Securities up to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date for such Securities accepted for purchase (the "Accrued Interest"). No tenders submitted after the Expiration Date will be valid.

Since the Offer was fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Date, holders who validly tender Securities following the Early Tender Date will not have any of their Securities accepted for purchase.

The Offeror's obligation to accept and pay for Securities in the Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the general conditions set out in the Offer to Purchase. The Offeror reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to: (i) waive any and all conditions to the Offer; (ii) extend or terminate the Offer; (iii) increase or decrease the Maximum Tender Amount and/or the Acceptance Sublimit; or (iv) otherwise amend the Offer in any respect.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as dealer managers for the Offer (the "Dealer Managers"). The information agent and tender agent (the "Information and Tender Agent") for the Offer is D.F. King & Co., Inc. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and related offering materials are available by contacting the Information and Tender Agent at +1 (866) 829-0541 (toll-free) or +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect) or email roche@dfking.com. Questions regarding the Offer should be directed to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Liability Management Group, at +1 (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or +1 (212) 834-8553 (collect) or London +44 207 134 2468, or to Barclays Capital Inc., Liability Management Group, at +1 (212) 528-7581 (collect) or +1 (800) 438-3242 (toll-free).

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. The Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

About the Roche Group

The Company is the parent company of the Offeror and Genentech. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, including the Offeror and Genentech, are referred to hereinafter as the "Roche Group."

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, the Company is the parent company of an international research-focused healthcare group which is active in over 150 countries and employs more than 94,400 people worldwide. The Roche Group's products and services address the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this announcement are forward-looking statements concerning the business, results of operations and financial condition of the Offeror, the Company or the Roche Group.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and the Offeror's and the Roche Group's actual results or other developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. As for forward-looking statements that relate to future financial performance and other projections, actual results will be different due to the inherent uncertainty of estimates, forecasts and projections. Because of these uncertainties, prospective investors should not rely on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the Offeror nor the Company undertakes any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as may be required by law.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@roche.com or +41 61 688 8880.

