Roche introduces first self-testing device for Warfarin monitoring with built in Bluetooth® technology

For the patient, this means no manual test results entry, and no time spent waiting on the phone to report their results. For the healthcare provider, this means reliable results they can count on sent wirelessly and directly from the patient's meter to their office and a service provider, such as CoaguChek Patient Services who manage patient training and result reporting.

"As healthcare systems face continued pressure to deliver improved access to care at a lower cost, increased connectivity between healthcare providers and patients becomes even more important," said Dr. Alan Wright, Chief Medical Officer, Roche Diagnostics. "This innovative technology sets the standard in coagulation monitoring by providing high quality, convenient testing, while optimizing the patient result reporting workflow.

Self-testing can enable patients to test more conveniently, which may improve their time in the target INR range set by their doctor as compared to in-office or lab testing. And when compared with lab testing, patient self-testing has been correlated with fewer thromboembolic events.1

Self-testing provides patients with tools and flexibility to be more engaged in their therapy and this supports better compliance. In addition, self-testing can also help patients stay connected to their doctor, who can quickly receive the results following the patient's self-test.

The CoaguChek Vantus system is expected to be commercially available in the United States in the Summer of 2018.

More about CoaguChek systems

Since 1993, CoaguChek systems from Roche have set the standard in point-of-care INR testing for patients on oral anticoagulant therapy–giving clinicians confidence in making critical treatment decisions.





The CoaguChek Vantus system includes several additional features to help patients with their self-testing including medication and testing reminders, flagging of results in relation to the target range and the option to insert comments to the result. The hand-held device will enable patients to conveniently monitor INR results with an intuitive user-interface, while enabling flexible remote connectivity to their healthcare providers through Bluetooth technology. Trend report functionality also provides both patients and their healthcare provider with an overview on the stability of their anticoagulation levels. To learn more about the CoaguChek Vantus system, please visit go.roche.com/vantus to learn more about patient self-testing, please visit www.coaguchekpatientservices.com.

More about anticoagulation therapy and INR

Millions of people worldwide are taking warfarin therapy for a variety of indications or conditions, such as atrial fibrillation (AF), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and the presence of a mechanical heart valve (MHV). To best monitor the efficacy of warfarin therapy, the International Normalized Ratio (INR) needs to be measured. Compared with usual care or management in an anticoagulation clinic, patient self-testing has been shown to result in more time spent in the therapeutic range,1 fewer thromboembolic events,1 improved patient quality of life2-3 and better treatment satisfaction.2-3 This test can be performed at home using a small drop of blood from a patient's fingertip (patient self-testing).

Taking the correct dose of warfarin is crucial for efficient anticoagulation treatment. The correct dose is established by measuring how long it takes blood to clot, and is called the International Normalized Ratio (INR). The proportion of time INR values are within the upper and lower target value is called Time in Therapeutic Range, or TTR. This is important because the more time patients are in range, the less chance of complications, such as blood clots or excessive bleeding.

*Smartphone is required for use.



