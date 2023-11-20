Roche launches next-generation qPCR system to advance clinical needs in molecular diagnostics and address public health challenges

News provided by

Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.

20 Nov, 2023, 01:00 ET

  • The LightCycler PRO System is designed to be the most advanced qPCR technology for both clinical diagnostics and research.
  • The new system will advance personalised healthcare and support outbreak readiness by delivering agility and flexibility for translational research and diagnostics.
  • The innovative features of the system utilises gold standard technology for quality, precision and reliability - capabilities critical for accurate patient diagnosis and effective clinical decisions.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the launch of the LightCycler® PRO System based on the proven gold standard technology of the LightCycler® Systems that came before it. This new system raises the bar for performance and usability while bridging the gap between translational research and in vitro diagnostics. The LightCycler PRO System further complements Roche's molecular PCR testing portfolio, which includes solutions for a variety of healthcare professionals - from those performing research, to those testing patients for cancer, infectious diseases, and other public health challenges.

Continue Reading
The LightCycler PRO System is designed to be the most advanced qPCR technology for both clinical diagnostics and research.
The LightCycler PRO System is designed to be the most advanced qPCR technology for both clinical diagnostics and research.

"Roche has made significant contributions in establishing and advancing PCR technology to address the needs of healthcare systems," said Josh Lauer, Head of Molecular Labs at Roche Diagnostics. "We have listened to laboratories and hospitals, and implemented their feedback, which has driven important design improvements. Healthcare systems have experienced significant resource constraints and rapidly shifting dynamics post-pandemic. The LightCycler PRO addresses those dynamics by offering the flexibility to switch seamlessly between research and clinical applications."

The system will allow users to develop their own tests and will also enable a portfolio of more than 200 LightMix Modular research assays and over 60 LightMix CE-IVD assays from the Roche subsidiary, TIB Molbiol.

The system will launch in select countries by the end of 2023, with plans to launch into more countries in the near future. It will be CE-marked and have an FDA 510(k) exempt status.

About the LightCycler® PRO
Since launching the first LightCycler real-time PCR System in 1998, Roche has continued to innovate and advance qPCR systems for both laboratories and patients. qPCR refers to real-time PCR or quantitative PCR, which allows for simultaneous amplification and detection of DNA in real-time.

LightCycler qPCR systems are known for their performance and reliability, and Roche has built on this heritage to create the most versatile and capable LightCycler System to date. The LightCycler PRO System is designed and labelled for both research and IVD workflows, enabling labs to seamlessly and compliantly transition from discovery research to the testing of patient clinical samples.
Enhancements such as the new vapour chamber for enhanced temperature uniformity across the block, new and improved software algorithms, and the completely updated software and user interface, make this our most advanced LightCycler System ever. Adding in the portfolio of over 200 LightMix research assays and over 60 LightMix CE-IVD assays creates a unique and powerful qPCR solution for a variety of labs. 

About Roche 
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person, we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.
In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.
Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.
For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

For further information please contact:

Elizabeth Baxter, Head of Communications, Molecular Labs & Roche Diagnostics Solutions Portfolio Centre of Excellence
+1925.523.8812
Elizabeth.Baxter@roche.com

SOURCE Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.