Roche receives FDA approval for the cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 as the first companion diagnostic test for expanded EGFR TKI therapies in patients with non-small cell lung cancer

"Clinicians can now have greater confidence in the robustness, reliability and proven clinical utility of the cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 when evaluating lung cancer patients who may benefit from targeted EGFR TKI therapies," said Neil Gunn, Head of Roche Sequencing Solutions. "By approving a single test for a broad group of therapies, this new and innovative approach by the FDA [3] can pave the way for future EGFR TKI therapies to utilise the cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 to help identify patients for personalised medicine."

About the cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2

The cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 is a real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the qualitative detection of defined mutations of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Defined EGFR mutations are detected using DNA isolated from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tumor tissue (FFPET) or circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) from plasma derived from ethylenediamine tetraacetic acid (EDTA) anti-coagulated peripheral whole blood.

